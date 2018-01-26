Posted 

Pahrump Lady Trojans secure road victory

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's win over the Western Warriors on Tuesday night improved the team's record to 14-4 overall and 3-2 in the Class 3A Sunset League. This photo shows Kylie Stritenberger in action earlier this month against Boulder City.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's Antonio Fortin led his team in scoring with 15 points in the matchup against Western earlier this week. This photo shows him in action last week against Cheyenne.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Kylie Stritenberger scored 10 points for Pahrump Valley in the Tuesday night game at Western. She is shown here preparing to shoot the ball last week against Cheyenne.

Staff Report

Samantha Runnion scored a game-high 13 points to lift the Pahrump Lady Trojans to a 49-41 victory over the Western Warriors.

Kylie Stritenberger added 10 points for Pahrump Valley in the Tuesday night game at Western.

Adrianna Jones and Kamaya Murphy scored 11 points apiece for Western.

The win improved Pahrump Valley’s record to 14-4 overall and 3-2 in the Class 3A Sunset League. The girls team was No. 2 in the latest Class 3A rankings by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In the boys game on Tuesday, Ka’Mari Kelly led all scorers with 22 points, and Western’s boys basketball team held off Pahrump Valley for a 56-51 victory at Western.

Kizhonie Blunt and Zyann Carranza-Ibarra each had eight points to lead the Warriors, who led 27-21 at halftime in the game Tuesday night at Western.

Antonio Fortin had 15 points to lead Pahrump Valley and teammate Cory Bergan scored 13.

With the loss, Pahrump Valley fell to 6-12 on the season and 1-4 in the Sunset League.

Today, both the boys and girls teams play in Pahrump against Sunrise Mountain. Tipoff is at 5 p.m. for the girls and 6:30 p.m. for the boys.

On Monday, both Pahrump teams travel to Boulder City. The girls play at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.

Compiled from reports from Pahrump Valley Times and Las Vegas Review-Journal

 