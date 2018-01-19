Pahrump’s Lady Trojans victorious on the road

Samantha Runnion scored 10 points, and teammate Jacquellen Stobbe had nine points as the Pahrump Valley Lady Trojans defeated the Desert Pines Jaguars 44-31 in a road game for the girls basketball team.

Alyvia Briscoe added eight points for Pahrump, which outscored Desert Pines 18-7 over the middle quarters in the game Wednesday evening.

Trisa Butler scored 14 points to lead the Jaguars, who got seven points apiece from Destiny Weathers and Kailani Paulino.

The win improved Pahrump Valley’s record to 12-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Class 3A Sunset League.

In the boys game at Desert Pines on Wednesday, Lorenzo Brown scored 16 points for the Jaguars as they cruised past the Trojans 62-39.

Darius Mitchell had nine points, and Dayshawn Wiley added eight points for Desert Pines, which rolled to a 35-15 halftime lead.

Bryce Odegard had nine points, and Antonio Fortin scored eight for Pahrump Valley.

With the loss, the Trojans fall to 6-10 on the season and 1-2 in the Sunset League.

Today, both Pahrump Valley teams play at home against Cheyenne. The girls game begins at 5 p.m. while the boys start at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, both Pahrump Valley teams are at Western. The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.

Compiled from reports by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Pahrump Valley Times.