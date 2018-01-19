Posted 

Pahrump’s Lady Trojans victorious on the road

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's win on Wednesday against Desert Pines improved the Trojans record to 12-3 on the season. Savannah Fairbank of the Pahrump Valley Trojans is seen in a recent game against Mojave.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The win by Pahrump Valley against Desert Pines on Wednesday improved the Trojans record to 2-1 in the Class 3A Sunset League. This photo shows Pahrump Valley's Madelyn Souza (in white uniform) in a recent game against Mojave.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Pahrump Valley's Bryce Odegard had nine points in his team's loss at Desert Pines on Wednesday. This photo shows Odegard in action this month against Mojave in a home game.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Antonio Fortin scored eight for Pahrump Valley on Wednesday night against Desert Pines. This photo shows him with the ball in last week's game against Mojave in Pahrump.

Staff Report

Samantha Runnion scored 10 points, and teammate Jacquellen Stobbe had nine points as the Pahrump Valley Lady Trojans defeated the Desert Pines Jaguars 44-31 in a road game for the girls basketball team.

Alyvia Briscoe added eight points for Pahrump, which outscored Desert Pines 18-7 over the middle quarters in the game Wednesday evening.

Trisa Butler scored 14 points to lead the Jaguars, who got seven points apiece from Destiny Weathers and Kailani Paulino.

The win improved Pahrump Valley’s record to 12-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Class 3A Sunset League.

In the boys game at Desert Pines on Wednesday, Lorenzo Brown scored 16 points for the Jaguars as they cruised past the Trojans 62-39.

Darius Mitchell had nine points, and Dayshawn Wiley added eight points for Desert Pines, which rolled to a 35-15 halftime lead.

Bryce Odegard had nine points, and Antonio Fortin scored eight for Pahrump Valley.

With the loss, the Trojans fall to 6-10 on the season and 1-2 in the Sunset League.

Today, both Pahrump Valley teams play at home against Cheyenne. The girls game begins at 5 p.m. while the boys start at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, both Pahrump Valley teams are at Western. The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys at 6:30 p.m.

Compiled from reports by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Pahrump Valley Times.

 