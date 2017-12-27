Pahrump soccer players receive all-state recognition

Two soccer athletes at Pahrump Valley High School have earned all-state soccer honors from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kaitlyn Carrington was named to the all-state second team.

“The senior was named Class 3A Southern Region Offensive Player of the Year, and led the Trojans to their first state tournament appearance since 2013,” the Review-Journal reports.

Alyvia Briscoe received honorable mention recognition.

The 2017 All-State Girls Soccer Team was announced last week.

Earlier in December, Pahrump athlete Bryce Odegard was named to the 2017 All-State Boys Cross-Country Team by the Review-Journal.

“The senior finished third at the Class 3A state meet and won the Southern Region championship,” nevadapreps.com reported. “He finished first in seven races.”

