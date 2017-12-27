Posted 

Pahrump soccer players receive all-state recognition

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Senior Kaitlyn Carrington in action against Sunrise Mountain earlier this season. Carrington was named second-team all-state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's Kaitlyn Carrington is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's second-team all-state girls soccer team.

Hans Baumann/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Senior Alyvia Briscoe saves a goal during the semifinal game against Truckee earlier this season. Briscoe received honorable mention recognition from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Staff Report

Two soccer athletes at Pahrump Valley High School have earned all-state soccer honors from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kaitlyn Carrington was named to the all-state second team.

“The senior was named Class 3A Southern Region Offensive Player of the Year, and led the Trojans to their first state tournament appearance since 2013,” the Review-Journal reports.

Alyvia Briscoe received honorable mention recognition.

The 2017 All-State Girls Soccer Team was announced last week.

Earlier in December, Pahrump athlete Bryce Odegard was named to the 2017 All-State Boys Cross-Country Team by the Review-Journal.

“The senior finished third at the Class 3A state meet and won the Southern Region championship,” nevadapreps.com reported. “He finished first in seven races.”

Upcoming in the Pahrump Valley Times, check for more on Odegard’s accomplishments and updates on other athletes.

 