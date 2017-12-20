Pahrump sports star turned pro returns to help young athletes

A local sports legend is returning to the Pahrump area to teach young athletes the skills necessary to compete better and faster, across any sport.

Former Trojans track star Dominique Maloy, who has made waves at Arizona State and in her professional sports career, will be operating “YouthSports Experience” from mid-December through early January at the Pahrump Valley High School football field.

Maloy said in an email she intends to “contribute to each athlete’s development…”

In past experiences, Maloy has focused on things such as coordination, balance, technique and standards, along with skills such as speed, agility, strength, mental toughness and endurance.

“YouthSports Experience” is a sports performance program offered to improve/develop each athlete’s talent and character into ability and presence,” Maloy said in an email.

Maloy was a star in track and field when she was a Trojan in Pahrump—as a 15-time AAA State champion. She continued the same path during her time at Arizona State. She was an eight-time All-American.

She is also a professional football player for the Seattle Mist in the Legends Football League (LFL). She plays defensive back and safety. She is also involved in other sports such as boxing.

The experience will be offered over the next several weekends, starting from the weekend of Dec. 22-24.

Start times vary for each day of instruction: fourth through eighth graders are welcomed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; eighth graders to 12th graders are welcome from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and an all-ages program is open from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on each of those days.

The cost of the program is $10 for one day of instruction and $15 for all three days.

The experience offerings continue the following weekend from Dec. 29-31 and again on Jan. 5-7.

For more information, contact Maloy at dominiquemaloy@yahoo.com. For those interested in joining, they may also show up to the field at the appropriate time.

