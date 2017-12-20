Pahrump sports teams show success

Sports teams at Pahrump Valley High School are entering the final days before Christmas as a busy schedule awaits the athletes with 2018 set to start soon.

The Trojan girls basketball team competed in the Lady Bulldog Invitational in Mesquite, Nevada on Dec. 15-16 where the team went 3-0, including an overtime win.

Pahrump Valley started off 1-0 in the tournament after getting a 43-33 win over Wells High School on Dec. 15. Alyvia Briscoe led Pahrump Valley with 11 points.

In its next game on Dec. 16, Pahrump Valley defeated Virgin Valley, 32-31 in overtime. Kylie Stritenberger led the Trojans in scoring with 9 points. Later that day, Pahrump Valley defeated Moapa Valley, 45-43. Stritenberger led the Trojans with 15 points while Briscoe had 11.

Heading into this week, the wrestling team was holding on to a 2-1 record after competing against Laughlin High School, Chaparral High School and Las Vegas High School in the first half of the December, winning by an average of 46-14.

The Trojans’ only loss was in their most recent dual, one that resulted in a 51-21 score in favor of Las Vegas High School.

The Trojans then prepared to hit the road once again to travel to Liberty High School in Henderson to compete alongside 17 other schools in the Patriot Duals planned for this past Saturday.

The Trojans are set to host their first home meet on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. The Trojans will compete against the Cheyenne High School Desert Shields.

Entering this week, the boys basketball team at Pahrump Valley High School held a 3-4 record. The next home basketball game for the Trojans is against Boulder City High School on Monday, Jan. 9. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.