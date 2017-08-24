Pahrump Valley High School fall sports schedules

Trojans Varsity Football schedule

(all games at 7 p.m. unless specified): Aug. 18, Coronado scrimmage, away, 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 25, Durango, home; Sept. 1, Chaparral, away; Sept. 8, Rancho, away; Sept. 15, Boulder City, (homecoming) home; Sept. 28, Desert Pines, home; Oct. 6, Cheyenne (Military appreciation day), home; Oct. 13, Sunrise Mountain, away; Oct. 20, Western, home; Oct. 26, Mojave, away; Nov. 3, regional championships.

Volleyball schedule

(all games at 6 p.m. unless specified) Aug. 28, Virgin Valley, away; Sept. 1-2, Las Vegas Invitational, away; Sept. 8, Eldorado, away; Sept. 9, Pahranagat Valley, home, 2 p.m.; Sept. 15-16, Boulder City Invitational, away; Sept. 18, Sunrise Mountain, away; Sept. 20, The Meadows, away, 5 p.m.; Sept. 26, Mojave, home; Sept. 28, Desert Pines, away; Oct. 2, Cheyenne, home; Oct. 4, Western, away; Oct. 10, Sunrise Mountain, home; Oct.12, Mojave, away; Oct. 16, Desert Pines, home; Oct. 18, Cheyenne, away; Oct. 24, Western, home; Oct. 31, regional playoffs.

Girls Golf

Sept. 6, Mojave (3A Sunset League match) away, 12 p.m.; Sept. 13, Sunset home match at Mountain Falls, 11 a.m.; Sept. 26, Desert Pines, (Sunset League Match) away; Oct. 9-10, Boulder City, Southern Regional Championships 12:15; Oct. 18-19, state championships.