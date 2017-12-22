Pahrump Valley’s Odegard named to All-State team

A Pahrump athlete was named this month to the 2017 All-State Boys Cross-Country Team by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The honor went to Bryce Odegard of Pahrump Valley High School.

“The senior finished third at the Class 3A state meet and won the Southern Region championship,” nevadapreps.com reported this week. “He finished first in seven races.”

Odegard was featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal this fall. The newspaper reported that it wasn’t a matter of who would win the Class 3A Southern Region boys meet at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City, just by how much.

Odegard finished the 3.1-mile race in 17 minutes, 36 seconds to capture his second consecutive individual region title and lead the Trojans to the team title.

“It’s a tough course with all the sand and stuff,” Odegard told the newspaper. “It’s not what we traditionally run, so we just kind of had to adapt. I knew what I was up against coming in, so I strategized to really work up the wash through the thick sand.”

In November, Odegard finished in third place (17 minutes, 38 seconds) in the last cross-country run of his career with the Trojans to help lead the boys cross-country team to a fourth-place finish at the Nevada State Class 3A cross-country finals.

The meet took place at Shadow Mountain Park in the Sparks area.

Upcoming in the Pahrump Valley Times, check for more on Odegard’s accomplishment and updates on other athletes.