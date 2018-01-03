Pahrump Valley Trojans compete in Vegas Invitational

The Pahrump Valley Trojans boys basketball team competed in the Vegas Invitational at Mountain View Christian School last week, finishing with a 2-2 mark in the event.

Antonio Fortin scored 16 points to help Pahrump Valley defeat the Tech Roadrunners 59-35 in the Vegas Invitational on Dec. 28.

Brayden Severt added 15 points for Pahrump, which led 17-4 after the first quarter of the game.

Jurelle Orbino and Dylan Sanglay each had nine points to lead Tech.

On Dec. 27, Chase Hafen poured in 24 points to help Bonanza’s boys basketball team to an 80-51 win over Pahrump Valley in the quarterfinals of the Vegas Invitational.

Fortin and Grant Odegard each had 12 points to lead the Trojans, who got 10 points from Severt.

Kendall Burrell added 18 points for the Bengals, who used a 23-7 second-quarter run to grab a 38-27 halftime lead in the matchup.

On Dec. 29, Shawn Shumpert had his second big game of the day, scoring 32 points to help the Spring Mountain Golden Eagles top Pahrump Valley 67-62.

Fortin led Pahrump with 28 points, and teammate Odegard scored 15.

Royal added 14 points for Spring Mountain, which led 56-40 after three quarters.

Earlier in the week on Dec. 26, Pahrump Valley’s Fortin led all scorers with 29 points to lead the Trojans to an 88-57 victory over Word of Life in the Vegas Invitational.

The senior guard, who finished with five 3-pointers, scored 16 points in the second half to help the Trojans pull away.

Severt added 21 points, and Cory Bergan scored eight for the Trojans, who outscored Word of Life 33-9 in the third quarter to build on their 32-28 halftime lead.

Jared House paced Word of Life with 24 points. Isaac Lopez had 21 points, and Cheikou Kouyate had nine points for the Eagles.

Pahrump Valley’s record stands at 5-6 on the season. The Trojans’ next game will be against Boulder City High School in a matchup set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 in Pahrump.

— Compiled from reports by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Pahrump Valley Times staff, and contributor Nicholas Aberle.