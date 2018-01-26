Pahrump Valley wrestlers defeat Desert Pines

The Pahrump Valley High School wrestling team earned a home victory against Desert Pines this week.

In all, 11 Trojans had victories by fall in their 66-17 win over the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Pahrump’s Alec Torres (126), Isaak Cruz (132), Dylan Grossell (138), Dylan Wright (145), Tristan Maughan (152), Blaylon Durazo (160), Kody Peugh (170), Cole Walker (182), Jeremy Albertson (195), Morgan White (220), and Armanie McGhee (185) all won by pin.

Abegnego Gomez-Gonzalez (113) won by fall for the Jaguars.

Of the 14 weight classes, the Trojans were victorious in 11 of them. All but the 106, 113, and 120-pound classes went to the Trojans. Four duals were won in one minute or less.

This was the Pahrump Valley wrestling team’s second home meet this season.

On Thursday night, the Trojans were on the road against Mojave.

Check the Pahrump Valley Times and pvtimes.com for updates on the team’s results.

Compiled from reports by the Las Vegas Review-Journal and writer Nicholas Aberle