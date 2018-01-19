Pahrump Valley wrestling team builds on championship heritage

Posted 

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's Donnie Miller is shown wrestling against a Cheyenne opponent this season. Pahrump Valley team competes in the Class 3A Sunset League.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's Braylon Durazo is shown in action this season. Today and Saturday, Pahrump Valley is scheduled to compete in the Chaparral Invitational at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's Tristan Maughan pins a Cheyenne wrestler this season. Earlier this week, the Trojans faced Sunrise Mountain and Western at Sunrise Mountain.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dylan Wright of Pahrump Valley High School pins a Cheyenne opponent. The Trojans compete at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Desert Pines in a Sunset League matchup.

By Nicholas Aberle
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump Valley High School wrestling room banner reads, “The one true sport you get back what you put in.”

This banner has hung in the room for several years. Class after class of wrestlers have come in and trained under those words.

Coach Craig Rieger and his assistants, Fred Schmidt, Mike Colucci and Rick Marshall instill a strong work ethic in their athletes.

The championship banners that hang in the wrestling room show that those words ring true.

Rieger said in a recent interview, “We’re doing well right now … Our goal is to win (the) conference, and our boys are wrestling well.”

The wrestling team competes in the Class 3A Sunset League. Other teams in the Sunset League include Mojave, Cheyenne, Desert Pines, Sunrise Mountain and Western.

“We have two freshmen leading the way, in Dylan Wright at 145 pounds, he has a 17-1 record,” Rieger said. “And at 160 pounds, Braylon Durazo, he has a 19-2 record.”

Both freshmen on the Trojans varsity team have shown a lot of skill on the mat and have been shown to be leaders on the team.

“They’re leading the team,” Rieger said. “It’s been a nice surprise. They’re aggressive.”

Both of these athletes are looked at to help the Trojans not only this season but also throughout their entire high school careers.

Multiple members of the Pahrump Valley wrestling team have been putting in long hours in the weight room and on the mats too.

“We have other wrestlers doing well,” Rieger said. “We’re just taking it one match at a time.”

Seniors on the team are competing at a high level.

“Cole Walker has probably made the most improvement at 182 pounds,” Rieger said. “He’s doing well this year. Morgan White … looks good at 220 (pounds).”

Today and Saturday, Pahrump Valley is scheduled to compete in the Chaparral Invitational at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas.

The Trojans compete at home at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 against Desert Pines in a Sunset League matchup.

Earlier this week, the Trojans faced Sunrise Mountain and Western at Sunrise Mountain.

Check the Pahrump Valley Times for updates.

At a glance

Pahrump Valley High School has a rich wrestling history:

  • State championships: 2015, 2008, 1987, 1986
  • Recent state runner-up finishes: 2007
  • Recent individual state champions: Jace Clayton (2015, 285 pounds), Jaxon Clayton (2015, 195 pounds), James Chapman (2008, 145 pounds; 2007, 135 pounds), Zach Weldon (2008, 171 pounds), Elias Armendariz (2007, 112 pounds; 2006, 103 pounds; 2005, 103 pounds), Jeremiah Ward (2007, 152 pounds), Jacob Towles (2003, 103 pounds; 2002, 103 pounds), Neil Cowley (2001, 135 pounds), John Turner (1999, 275 pounds), Andre Kent (1998, 103 pounds)
  • Recent league/region championships: 2015, 2014, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005
  • 2017 postseason: Tied for 13th at the Class 3A state meet

  • Finished fifth at the Class 3A Southern Region meet

Source: nevadapreps.com

 