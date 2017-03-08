Pahrump Youth Softball Association starts season

The Pahrump Youth Softball Association opened their season on Saturday with 80 girls this season.

Dominic Sandoval, the president of the association, said everyone has been working hard to increase numbers.

“We lost a few girls to high school ball this year,” Sandoval said. “But we picked up a lot of young girls for the future.”

Last year the goal was to increase the numbers in the lower division, the 8U team. They added one 8U team this year, to make two teams and in addition, the association has one 10U team, two 12U teams and one 14U team. He feels that the more girls he can get to play in the lower divisions will secure a good future for the association.

“I am excited this year,” he said. “The 12U girls are really good this year and have a great bunch of coaches. We can expect some good quality teams this year and we will be concentrating on the fundamentals for the 8U and 10U teams.”

Sandoval said the 8U teams and 12U teams will have some games here in Pahrump, whereas the 10U team and 14U team will be playing against Las Vegas teams.

Sandoval’s dream is to have some 6U teams.

“It has been five or six years since we have had one,” Sandoval said. “Our goal this year is to keep growing. We have a lot of new girls, so we want to keep them coming out for softball and that means we have to make it fun and enjoyable so they return next year.”

