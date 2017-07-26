Posted 

Parents and kids have high praise for clinic

Sampson Wagner works on some skills with Maloy. What parents like about the clinic is Maloy is a good motivator and works well with all ages. They also like the fact that Maloy takes younger kids and works with them in a separate session.

Skylar Lauvar, third from the left, shows the girls how it’s done at the Youth Sports Clinic on Monday. The clinic was in town this week at the Pahrump Valley High School gym. The clinic was for third graders through high school and was for increasing performance in all sports.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Maloy’s Youth Sports Experience concentrates on increasing an athlete’s performance and is for all athletes. The clinic will be in Pahrump for the rest of the week at the high school gym.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Dominique Maloy was a Pahrump Valley High School graduate and former All-American. She loves giving back to the community and does these youth sports clinics at least once a quarter.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Emily Lewis, second from the left, listens intently to Dominique Maloy’s instructions. Maloy definitely has the patience and motivational skills to coach the young athletes.

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

The “Back to School Youth Sports Experience” is in town all this week at the main gym at Pahrump Valley High School.

The clinic is being given by Dominique Maloy, a former All-American, and 15-time Nevada state champion in track. Maloy has one of the few sports clinics that frequently comes to Pahrump and the price is right, $20 for four days.

Maloy is a performance trainer.

She says, a Youth Sports Experience is a sports performance program offered to improve/develop each athlete’s talent and character into ability and presence.

Maloy talked about the program’s goals at the beginning of the summer.

“My intention in this program is to give or offer what was given to me, to contribute to each athlete’s development and becoming their heart’s desire.”

Close to 30 kids attended this week’s clinic on Monday. Yongmae Kim was there with her daughter, Grace.

“My daughter Grace is 11-years-old and she plays for Danny Coleman’s team,” she said. “She wants to make herself strong. She has been playing soccer since pre-school. Her coach recommended this.”

Scott Lewis, the Pahrump Valley fire chief, also had his daughter, Emily, at the clinic. The chief likes the way Maloy is with kids.

“This is her second session with Maloy,” he said. “Dominique does such a good job with them and you can see that they are just enjoying it. They are all trying real hard. She is just a really good motivator.”

Aubrey Coleman said her daughter has been coming to these for two years and agrees with Lewis.

“Our team is on their second session,” Aubrey Coleman said. “The team came to one at the beginning of the summer. My husband supports Dominique because she works so well with the kids and gives back to this community. She is also a great motivational speaker and believes in constructive criticism. She will push the kids to their best potential; not someone else’s potential, but yours. That’s what my daughter likes about her.”

Aubrey Coleman’s daughter, Paris Coleman, said she learned a lot at the clinic and wants to learn to be a better athlete.

“I like coming here because I want to become a better athlete,” Paris Coleman said. “We have known Dominique for a very long time and so she really helps us. We learned more about technique today and how to accelerate.”

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com