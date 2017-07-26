Parents and kids have high praise for clinic

The “Back to School Youth Sports Experience” is in town all this week at the main gym at Pahrump Valley High School.

The clinic is being given by Dominique Maloy, a former All-American, and 15-time Nevada state champion in track. Maloy has one of the few sports clinics that frequently comes to Pahrump and the price is right, $20 for four days.

Maloy is a performance trainer.

She says, a Youth Sports Experience is a sports performance program offered to improve/develop each athlete’s talent and character into ability and presence.

Maloy talked about the program’s goals at the beginning of the summer.

“My intention in this program is to give or offer what was given to me, to contribute to each athlete’s development and becoming their heart’s desire.”

Close to 30 kids attended this week’s clinic on Monday. Yongmae Kim was there with her daughter, Grace.

“My daughter Grace is 11-years-old and she plays for Danny Coleman’s team,” she said. “She wants to make herself strong. She has been playing soccer since pre-school. Her coach recommended this.”

Scott Lewis, the Pahrump Valley fire chief, also had his daughter, Emily, at the clinic. The chief likes the way Maloy is with kids.

“This is her second session with Maloy,” he said. “Dominique does such a good job with them and you can see that they are just enjoying it. They are all trying real hard. She is just a really good motivator.”

Aubrey Coleman said her daughter has been coming to these for two years and agrees with Lewis.

“Our team is on their second session,” Aubrey Coleman said. “The team came to one at the beginning of the summer. My husband supports Dominique because she works so well with the kids and gives back to this community. She is also a great motivational speaker and believes in constructive criticism. She will push the kids to their best potential; not someone else’s potential, but yours. That’s what my daughter likes about her.”

Aubrey Coleman’s daughter, Paris Coleman, said she learned a lot at the clinic and wants to learn to be a better athlete.

“I like coming here because I want to become a better athlete,” Paris Coleman said. “We have known Dominique for a very long time and so she really helps us. We learned more about technique today and how to accelerate.”

