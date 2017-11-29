Posted 

Season concludes as Nevada keeps Fremont Cannon

UNLV Rebels defensive back Dalton Baker (33) returns the football and is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Ahki Muhammad (3) during the first half of their game in Reno, Nevada, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels defensive back Robert Jackson (24), linebacker Daniel Godfrey (39) and defensive lineman Nate Neal (91) leave the field after taking a loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels defensive line coach Tony Samuel, right, and head coach Tony Sanchez coach from the sideline as defensive back Greg Francis (23) looks on during the first half of their game in Reno, Nevada, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) heads for the end zone against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) scores a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) scores a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Austin Paulhus (50) sacks UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell coaches from the sideline as his players look on during the second half of their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Mike Hughes Jr. (99) and defensive back Jericho Flowers (7) tackle Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) during the second half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs with the football against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (10) makes a catch against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) stands up in the pocket and avoids a tackle during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) carries the football against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The UNLV Rebels prepare to come on the Chris Ault Field for their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs with the football during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown with UNLV Rebels running back Tyree Jackson (26) during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Travis Wilson (34), defensive back Jimbo Davis (22) and defensive back Ryan Mack (20) prepare to lead the team on to the field before their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Daiyan Henley (11) runs after a catch against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

during the first half of their game in Reno, Nevada, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Wyatt Demps (19) scores a touchdown during the first half of their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack wide receiver Wyatt Demps (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Andrew Celis (83), offensive lineman Sean Krepsz (64), offensive lineman Clifford Porter (65) and Nevada Wolf Pack offensive lineman Austin Corbett (73) during the first half of their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) carries the football against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) carries the football against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half of their game in Reno, Nevada, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) prepares to throw the football during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs with the football during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs with the football during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Lawson Hall (30) celebrates on the sideline after recovering a fumble during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) carries the football against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) looks for an open receiver during the first half of their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) hands off the football to running back Lexington Thomas (3) during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) leaps for more yardage and is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Ahki Muhammad (3) during the first half of their game in Reno,Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) runs with the football and is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Ahki Muhammad (3) during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) runs with the football and is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Ahki Muhammad (3) during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels football head coach Tony Sanchez on the sideline during the first half of their game against Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack running back Kelton Moore (23) fights for yards as is tackled by multiple UNLV Rebels defenders during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Brandon Presley (80) catches the football and is tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Ahki Muhammad (3) during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi (6) throws the football during the first half of their game against the UNLV Rebels in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) throws the football before being tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive end Malik Reed (90) during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) gets tackled by Nevada Wolf Pack defensive back Daniel Brown (25) as other defenders swarm in during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) tries to run downfield as Nevada Wolf Pack linebacker Austin Paulhus (50) prepares to tackle him during the first half of their game in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Fremont Cannon is rolled into the Nevada locker room in the closing minutes of the UNLV Nevada football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Nevada won 45-10. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

By Mark Anderson
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

RENO — For 17 seniors who made the trip to Mackay Stadium on Saturday, it was their final time in a UNLV football uniform.

They had hoped to beat their in-state rival, reclaim the Fremont Cannon and get ready for a potential bowl berth.

That was until UNR rallied to win 23-16.

“It was sad,” said UNLV senior defensive tackle Mike Hughes Jr., a Palo Verde High School graduate. “You’ve got seniors leaving on a bad note. You’ve got guys that wish they could’ve done it for us. It’s not about me right now when it comes to my college career being over, it’s more of getting those (younger) guys’ heads up and understanding, ‘You’ve got to build on this.’ My message for the whole team is, ‘Come back stronger and harder.’ ”

UNLV for the first time has increased its victory total for the third year in a row, but Hughes and his fellow seniors wanted so much more.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say it was a failure of a season,” Hughes said. “We’ve picked it up every year, but when you’re a senior, you can’t take slow progress. You’re pushing for as much as you can get.

“At the end of the day, if I left it better and they actually build on it, I’ll be happy. But we’ll only talk about that next year.”

Fading away?

UNR defensive end Korey Rush told the Reno Gazette-Journal he felt the tide shifting from the Rebels late in the game.

“I felt like they gave up a little bit toward the end,” Rush said. “I felt they were a little lifeless toward the end.”

Standout season

Rebels junior Lexington Thomas rushed for 63 yards against the Wolf Pack, giving him 1,336 yards overall and the fourth-best single-season total in school history. His 2,484 career yards ranks sixth, and he is within reach of Tim Cornett’s school mark of 3,733 yards set from 2010 to 2013.

UNLV’s run game, though, didn’t finish as strong as it began. The Rebels rushed for more than 300 yards in four of their first seven games but were held to fewer than 200 in four of the final five. UNR limited UNLV to 164 yards rushing.

“We’ve got to get a little more physical,” Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said. “We weren’t as tough a run team as we were at the beginning of the year with some guys (on the offensive line) out. It shows that depth is still a little bit of an issue.”

Among the best

UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd, from Basic High, caught two passes for 33 yards in his final game.

He closes with 198 career receptions for 3,242 yards.

He finished third in UNLV history behind leader Ryan Wolfe’s 283 receptions from 2006 to 2009 and Casey Flair’s 202 from 2005 to 2008.

 