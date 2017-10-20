Soccer: Pahrump drops game to third-place team

Trojans boys soccer played a tough Desert Pines team, losing 9-1. On Tuesday night, the Jaguars dominated the time of possession throughout the game, keeping the ball on the Trojans’ (2-14-2 overall, 1-7-1 Sunset League) side of the field for most of the game.

Desert Pines’ (10-6, 7-3) first two scores came in the first five minutes of the game. The Jaguars are in third place in the Sunset League.

Pahrump made one goal in the first half, which was kicked in by Alvaro Garcia to make the game a 2-1 game in the first half. Christian Gonzalez got the assist on the score.

The Trojans have three remaining games left in the season and are in sixth place. Their next game is an away non-league game against Boulder City.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com