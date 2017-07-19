Sports roundup

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls soccer team will be at Draft Picks washing cars on Saturday, July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. The girls will be accepting donations and proceeds will support the girls soccer team.

The Trojans football annual spaghetti dinnerfundraiser this year is at 6 p.m., on Aug. 12, in the high school cafeteria. The dinner is only $5 and there will be a dessert auction after dinner. All the funds go to the Trojans football team. Every year, more than 200 people flock to the cafeteria to eat spaghetti and wish the coach luck in this year’s season.

Pahrump Valley Speedway’s next race is July 29, at 7 p.m.

The General Tire Vegas to Reno off-road race will be Aug. 18 and it will be a one-day race, approximately 550 miles. The race will start in Beatty this year and make its way through Tonopah and up to Reno.

