Sports roundup

8910390_web1_pvt-gsoccer0028_8910390.jpg
Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - Kaitlyn Carrington (No.3) playing against Sunrise Mountain last year. The girls are gearing up for this year's soccer season. The team will have a car wash fundraiser on July 22 from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. at Draft Picks.

8910390_web1_pvt-bestdesert0488--1-_8910390.jpg
Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - Best in the Desert's Vegas to Reno coming to Beatty on Aug. 18. It's the longest off-road race in the United States.

8910390_web1_copy_pvt-gsoccer0028_8910390.jpg
Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - PVHS Girls Soccer vs Sunrise Mtn., #3 Kaitlyn Carrington.

8910390_web1_copy_pvt-bestdesert0488--1-_8910390.jpg
Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times - Best in the Desert, Brandon Fowler's Toyota.

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Trojans girls soccer team will be at Draft Picks washing cars on Saturday, July 22 from noon to 4 p.m. The girls will be accepting donations and proceeds will support the girls soccer team.

The Trojans football annual spaghetti dinnerfundraiser this year is at 6 p.m., on Aug. 12, in the high school cafeteria. The dinner is only $5 and there will be a dessert auction after dinner. All the funds go to the Trojans football team. Every year, more than 200 people flock to the cafeteria to eat spaghetti and wish the coach luck in this year’s season.

Pahrump Valley Speedway’s next race is July 29, at 7 p.m.

The General Tire Vegas to Reno off-road race will be Aug. 18 and it will be a one-day race, approximately 550 miles. The race will start in Beatty this year and make its way through Tonopah and up to Reno.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com