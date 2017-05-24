Summer junior golf tournaments return

The Pahrump Valley Junior Golf Association has a great deal for kids, especially if parents are looking for something for their children to do this summer.

For those wanting their kids to learn how to play golf, the Junior Golf Association will start its weekly summer golf tournaments at Mountain Falls Golf Course, starting on May 30. The tournaments are $5 per child and the age range is from 6-17.

The tee times for the tournaments will be at 3 p.m. for 18-hole players and 5 p.m. for nine-hole players. Check-in is at 2:30 p.m.

This year the tournaments will be run by Randy Mudge, the Mountain Falls Golf professional and assistant golf professional Will Peers, due to the passing of Frank Cox in February, who ran the program last year. “It’s a good deal,” Mudge said. “It’s a good way for the parents to see if the kids like to play golf or not.”

According to Mudge, kids don’t have to come to all the tournaments and they can sign up for the tournament on the day of the tourney.

The tournaments are May 30, June 5, 12, 19, 26 and July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and August 1-2.