Tonopah football routs Independence at home

Tonopah football was out to prove to people that it could win after last week’s loss, and the team did that.

The team posted 511 yards in total offense, defeating Independence High School, from Independence, California, 72-31 in its home opener.

Sophomore quarterback Dillan Otteson had some impressive numbers in his second outing on Friday, passing for 208 yards and rushing for 84 yards more, accounting for more than half of the Muckers offense.

“I was very happy with the way our offense and defense played this week,” Coach Duffy Otteson said. “We improved in every aspect of the game, the young players are stepping up. I told them that they needed to work harder to make us a better team and they did just that.”

Junior running back Brandon Scobee had a great day of running as he rushed for 125 yards. Junior John Shiflet also posted some decent numbers, rushing for 71 yards.

In the receiving department, sophomore Vance Day led the team with 68-yards receiving and junior Kevin Pope had 41 yards. Scobee added 24 yards and sophomore Damian Pace had 7.

Shiflet led the team in touchdowns against Independence with two rushing TDs and one TD reception.

Dillan Otteson, Scobee and Day each had two TDs apiece and Kevin Pope had one TD reception.

More importantly, the Tonopah defense had a big day, as Day led the team in tackles with 23.

“Vance has really stepped up for us and played solid on both offense and defense,” the coach said.

Otteson had one sack and Kevin Pope and Jesus Martinez both came up with half a sack. Scobee was credited with two interceptions and juniors Scobee and Austin Leach both were credited with fumble recoveries, while Dillan Otteson was credited with causing a fumble.

This Friday, the Muckers will host Owyhee at 7 p.m.

