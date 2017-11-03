Posted 

Trojans advance to semis of volleyball regionals

Trojans advance to semis of volleyball regionals

9538143_web1_volleyball0097_9538143.jpg
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore middle blocker Kylie Stritenberger is seen going up for a ball against Tech on Tuesday night. She is one of the the main forces that drives the Trojans.

Trojans advance to semis of volleyball regionals

9538143_web1_volleyball0063_9538143.jpg
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Trojans coach Jill Harris said the victory over Tech on Tuesday came from a team that wouldn’t quit. The team is seen celebrating after a long night of volleyball, five sets, and three hours later.

Trojans advance to semis of volleyball regionals

9538143_web1_volleyball0085_9538143.jpg
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Freshman Nicky Velazquez blocks a ball against Tech in the first round of playoffs on Tuesday that saw the Trojans winning after five sets. They played Boulder City on Thursday.

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School volleyball team held on to beat Tech in a close game on Tuesday night, winning their first regional playoff game three sets to two, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 17-25 and 15-12.

The Lady Trojans (15-15 overall, 10-0 Sunset League) won the first two sets and had the Roadrunners (14-18, 6-6 Sunrise League) on the ropes. All they needed to do was win the third set and they would advance to the next round. But that didn’t happen. To the surprise of the fans, the team dropped two hard-fought sets in a row.

Tech just wouldn’t fold and die.

In the third set, Pahrump never trailed by more than two to three points. At the end, they started to fall behind. During the final points each team traded serving, along with the lead and finally, Tech went ahead by two points for the win.

Set four was more of the same.

In the fourth set, it appeared the Trojans got winded.

Senior outside hitter Angel Gibson noticed this too.

“I noticed we started to get tired and started to lose momentum,” Gibson said. “Towards the end we started to work more as a team and gained more momentum and we came back.”

After the second straight loss, Pahrump had to win the last set or their playoff run would end. To do that they had to regroup as a team. Trojans head coach Jill Harris said they did that in the last set.

“They’ve got heart,” Harris said. “They are not going to quit. They work hard. My girls are not quitters and they hang in there. We will get after it.”

The Trojans will resume the regional playoffs against Boulder City (24-15, 10-2). The game was played on Thursday.

“I think we will play smoother against them,” Harris said.

“We need to win,” Gibson said. “We need more talking as a team and more enthusiasm.”

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com

 