Trojans basketball drops three of four at holiday tournament

The Trojans boys basketball team stayed sharp by playing in the Las Vegas Invitational at Mountain View High School on Dec. 26 at a four-day tourney in Las Vegas. At that tourney the boys played four games, going 1-3.

The tourney was won by St. Joseph, a California school who beat Carlsbad (California) 73-46 in the championship game.

Pahrump (5-9, Sunset League) played Chadwick school (California) first and lost 59-47. In their second game, they played Adelson School and beat them 52-47. Then they lost their last two games, 62-59 to Harbor Teacher Prep (California) and Moapa Valley 62-51.

The leading scorers for the Trojans against Chadwick were Antonio Fortin for 14 points, Parker Hart for 12 and Tristyn Wombaker for nine.

In the win against Adelson, Fortin led the team again in points with 21. Hart had 12 and Cory Bergan had nine.

During the Harbor Teacher game, Hart led the team with 24 points, Fortin had 21, and Bryce Odegard had seven.

In the last game against Moapa, Fortin again led the team in scoring with 23, Hart had 12 and Wombaker had six.

Over the four games, Fortin scored 79 points to lead the Trojans. Fortin averages 15.8 points per game and leads the Trojans for the season with 221 points. Hart is second with 127 points.

The Trojans started league play on Tuesday, hosting Sunrise Mountain (6-7), which was past deadline. They travel to Mojave (2-12) on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.

Vegas Invitational

(at Mountain View)

Participating teams:

Adelson School; Bonanza; Brethren Christian, California; Buhach Colony, California; Buckley, California; Carlsbad, California; Chadwick School, California; Granite Hills, California; Harbor Teacher, California; The Meadows; Moapa Valley; Mountain View; Pahrump Valley; River Valley, Arizona; Sandy, Oregon; Spring Mountain; St. Joseph, California.

Monday, Dec. 26

Game 1 – Meadows 68, Spring Mountain 42

Game 2 – Mountain View 61, River Valley 58

Game 3 – Chadwick 59, Pahrump 47

Game 4 – Sandy 47, Adelson School 41

Game 5 – Buckley 52, Moapa Valley 44

Game 6 – Granite Hills 63, Buhach Colony 49

Game 7 – Carlsbad 73, Harbor Teacher 51

Game 8 – St. Joseph 80, Brethren Christian 34

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Game 9 – Pahrump 52, Adelson School 47

Game 10 – St. Joseph 77, Bonanza 31

Game 11 – Harbor Teacher 64, River Valley 50

Game 12 – Moapa Valley 56, Spring Mountain 25

Game 13 – Sandy 61, Chadwick 59, OT

Game 14 – Carlsbad 66, Mountain View 26

Game 15 – Meadows 40, Buckley 37

Game 16 – St. Joseph 80, Granite Hills 40

Game 17 – Buhach Colony 65, Brethren Christian 56

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Game 18 – Spring Mountain 59, Bonanza 56

Game 19 – Adelson School 65, River Valley 34

Game 20 – Chadwick 59, Mountain View 47

Game 21 – Bonanza 65, Brethren Christian 52

Game 22 – Harbor Teacher 62, Pahrump 59

Game 23 – Buhach Colony 67, Moapa Valley 64

Game 24 – Carlsbad 61, Sandy 34

Game 25 – St. Joseph 74, Meadows 55

Game 26 – Buckley 52, Granite Hills 43

Thursday, Dec. 29

Game 27 – Spring Mountain 57, River Valley 52

Game 28 – Adelson School 65,

Brethren Christian 40

Game 29 – Granite Hills 67, Mountain View 39

Game 30 – Buckley 57, Chadwick 36

Game 31 – Buhach Colony 68,

Harbor Teacher 48

Game 32 – Sandy 71, Meadows 55

Championship – St. Joseph 73, Carlsbad 46

Game 34 – Moapa Valley 62, Pahrump 51

Game 35 – Bonanza 49, Mountain View 37

Courtesy Nevadapreps