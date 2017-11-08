Trojans lose by one at regional championship

Senior Kathy Niles knows her team can come back from losing the regional.

"We can do this and we just have to trust each other," she said.

Saturday was a reality check for the Trojans girls soccer team and maybe a bit of deja vu, having lost the regional championship, 2-1 on Saturday to Sunrise Mountain.

Sometimes teams need to hear about great athletes in the past like the Packers call upon Vince Lombardi or the Dodgers talk about the great Jackie Robinson, or how the 49ers look to the years of Jerry Rice and Joe Montana.

Like those teams, the Trojans have had their moment in the sun too.

For those who remember, the 2012 girls team was in the same situation as our team today.

Back in 2012, the Trojans girls team had lost the regional to Faith Lutheran 2-0.

Everyone was asking the same questions then as they are today. Could they come back from such a heartbreaking defeat?

The question was answered back then with a resounding yes.

Pahrump had to win two games and they did. They faced the first-seed Northern team, South Tahoe and beat them 8-3 in the first round and came back to beat Faith Lutheran in the state final round 3-0.

How did they do it? According to then-assistant coach Joe Sladek, it wasn't easy.

"To be completely honest … the hardest part was the mental preparation for the state tournament," Sladek said. "We had a group of girls that knew they could win and just had to put the regional loss out of their minds and focus on the semifinal match, which if I remember correctly, they beat Tahoe 8-3."

He said it was all about knowing that they were the better team.

"The girls had trained all season and we just had to make a few adjustments for the finals against Faith Lutheran," he said. "Once again, it was the mental preparation … and that group of girls hated to lose and it was almost a revenge win for them. So losing at regionals was actually a blessing … sometimes a loss can really motivate a team to perform at their highest level … which they did in the final. I remember telling them to just play naturally and relax … they had played in dozens of big matches over their soccer careers and this was just another game. Intensity was key and to play like their hair was on fire!"

Go Trojans!

Vern Hee, sports editor