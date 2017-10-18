Posted 

Trojans lose tough game to Sunrise Mountain

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Trojans front line takes a breather during the Sunrise Mountain game. The team had their hands full as they were held scoreless for three quarters.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times DeAngelo Brown looks for a hole in the Sunrise Mountain line with Caleb Sproul in the lead. Brown was held to just 60 yards. The Trojans had 192 yards of offense for the whole game.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A frustrated coach looks for answers. Joe Clayton’s football team had a bad night and couldn’t contain the Miners offense, who had 390 yards against the Trojans.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Junior Trojans running back Nico Velazquez is run down by the Sunrise Mountain defense. Velazquez had 35 yards that night.

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

Sunrise Mountain rolled over the Pahrump Valley High School football team 41-6 with a balanced attack, garnering 192 yards on the ground and 197 yards through the air.

The Trojans (3-4 overall, 1-2 Sunset League) managed only 192 yards last Friday night. All of Pahrump’s yardage was on the ground and the team was held scoreless by the Miners through three quarters.

DeAngelo Brown led the Trojans in rushing with 60 yards.

David Roundy scored the only touchdown with a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans hope to bounce back when they host Western this week at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Pahrump needs to keep its playoff hopes alive by winning their last two games. After Western (1-6, 0-3) they have a tough game against Mojave (5-2, 2-1) on the road next week.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtime.com

 