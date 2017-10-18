Trojans lose tough game to Sunrise Mountain

Sunrise Mountain rolled over the Pahrump Valley High School football team 41-6 with a balanced attack, garnering 192 yards on the ground and 197 yards through the air.

The Trojans (3-4 overall, 1-2 Sunset League) managed only 192 yards last Friday night. All of Pahrump’s yardage was on the ground and the team was held scoreless by the Miners through three quarters.

DeAngelo Brown led the Trojans in rushing with 60 yards.

David Roundy scored the only touchdown with a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans hope to bounce back when they host Western this week at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Pahrump needs to keep its playoff hopes alive by winning their last two games. After Western (1-6, 0-3) they have a tough game against Mojave (5-2, 2-1) on the road next week.

