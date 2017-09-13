Trojans take second at Larry Burgess Invitational

Senior runner Bryce Odegard’s second-place finish out of 97 runners helped the Pahrump Valley boys cross-country team to take second place at the Larry Burgess Invitational.

Taking first on the three-mile course at Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Saturday was Hurricane, Utah with 25 points, Pahrump Valley second (56), Moapa Valley third (116) and Tech was fourth (142).

There were 14 small schools in the race. Odegard also finished first among all the Nevada Class 4A schools (bigger schools), which there were 20 of and there were 146 runners in that category.

“Odegard (15 minutes, 29 seconds) was the first Nevada runner to cross the line,” Trojans coach Matt Kolodzieczyk said. “And he beat Milton Amezcua of Green Valley, who had beaten him last week.”

Senior Layron Sonerholm finished ninth (16:43), junior Jacob Cipollini finished 13th (16:58), sophomore Grant Odegard 16th (17:15), sophomore Michael Sonerholm 18th (17:34), sophomore Brandon Ruud finished 28th (18:41) and senior Craig Moore finished 48th (19:53).

Kolodzieczyk said he wanted to lower the gap in time between Bryce Odegard and the rest of the boys team after last week’s Labor Day Classic meet.

“The gap is getting less,” he said. “Things are getting better.”

The girls team

Kolodzieczyk said the Trojans girls cross-country team did well too.

“Senior Grace Plumb and junior Katherine Goodman both medaled,” the coach said. “There were some other girls supposed to run but the team has a cold going through it.”

Plumb came in 13th place (21:30) out of 70 runners and Goodman finished in 14th place (21:46).

Sophomore Terrena Martin finished in 26th place (23:16) and freshman Shailynn Winter finished in 49th place (26:10).

The Lady Trojans have a meet today at Liberty and then are at the Moapa Valley Invitational at 8 a.m. at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com