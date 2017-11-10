Trojans take on a tough Truckee soccer team

The Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team will take on the Northern number one seed team, the Truckee Wolverines, at 2 p.m. at Spanish Springs High School this afternoon.

The Trojans (16-3-3 overall, 8-0-2 Sunset League) will have their work cut out for them today in round one of the Nevada Class 3A semifinal state playoffs.

Truckee, California has played in the Nevada league for years because the team is actually closer in distance to the Nevada high school teams.

According to the sports editor from the Humboldt Sun, Tony Erquiaga, who covers the Northern teams, Truckee is a tough team.

“Truckee is the real deal,” he said. “They were 15-0-1 in league play and 19-4 overall, and were not challenged in the regional.”

Truckee’s top player is junior Ava Seelenfreund. She was selected to the 3A All-League team and was voted the most valuable player.

“She won honors last year and definitely will win them this year,” Justin Scacco, sports editor for the Sierra Sun said. “She had 11 goals during the regional tournament.”

She is the definite goal scorer for the Wolverines, with 47 goals this year in 19 games and averaging 5.5 goals per game.

The Trojans will rely on their seniors, Sydney Dennis, Kaitlyn Carrington, Vaniah Vitto, and freshman Makayla Gent to do the scoring.

