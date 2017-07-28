This week in Pahrump area sports

Bowling news

Way to go, Jim! At the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, Jim Reynolds bowled a 300 game on July 24.

Golf news

Charlie Nawara gets an attaboy for hitting a hole-in-one on hole 13 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course on July 19.

Pahrump Valley Speedway

The cars will be racing this weekend at 7 p.m. on July 29. All classes will be racing, which includes the Mini Dwarf kids’ class. For pricing, see pahrumpvalleyspeedway.com or the speedway is also on Facebook.

Football combine

Pahrump Youth Sports will be hosting their first ever Junior Trojans Football Combine and Cheer Camp on July 29 at the high school football field. This event is for registered players only. The combine will start at 8 a.m. for 6U (6 and under) flag and 9U tackle teams and at 10 a.m. for 11U tackle and 13U tackle teams.

The cheer camp also starts at 8 a.m. and will include games, learning cheers and dance moves. For the football players, we will be testing multiple drills to see where each player stands at the beginning of the season. This will be the last chance to sign up for football too.

Fall Ball sign-ups

P-Town Little League Fall Ball registration will start from 10 a.m.-noon on July 29. Registration continues on the following dates: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 2; 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 5; 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 9; and 10 a.m.-noon Aug 12. Sign-ups will be at the Little League office on Field 2 upstairs. Age groups are 8-11 and 12-13.