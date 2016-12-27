This week in sports

Gary J. Miller is a senior Pahrump weightlifter who has 48 world records at that level and for his age group. At the end of November, he set some of those records at the age of 65. He competes in the 146-pound division.

“In the November competition I bench-pressed 353 lbs., and deadlifted 387 lbs.,” he said. “Both of these lifts were world records, and the two-lift total was 740 lbs., also a world record in the Push/Pull division.”

He said the annual Nevada State Championships will be held at the Pahrump Nugget on March 4th and are open to the public.

Sydney Sladek on USC’s winning the NCAA College Cup, the national championship in women’s soccer.

The Pahrump native and graduate of Pahrump Valley High class of 2013 was a member of the 2011 and 2012 Lady Trojans state title winning teams.

“I’ve never felt anything like it,” she said abut the national championship. “It still doesn’t feel real. Winning this meant so much to the program. All season long we used the hashtag #LEAVEyOURMARK and knowing we did is the best feeling in the world. It’s a reminder that all of the work we put in over the summer, preseason and then the actual season was all worth it to see it all pay off.”

The junior, who played 71 minutes in the championship game, said she will be on cloud nine for some time.

“I don’t think this feeling will ever go away,” Sladek said. “Every time I look back at any of the pictures or video from that game I am constantly reminded of how I felt as soon as the game was over. There’s really nothing like it.”

Sladek received Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention.