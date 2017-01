This week in sports

Boys basketball Class IA schedule:

Beatty travels to Lone Peak, Utah for a 7:30 p.m. Friday non-league game.

Round Mountain hosts Beaver Dam at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Tonopah hosts Sandy Valley at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Bowling News:

Clint Stamp bowled a 300 game on Dec. 29.

Girls basketball Class 1A schedule:

Beatty travels to Lone Pine on Friday at 6 p.m. for a non-league game.

Round Mountain hosts Beaver Dam on Friday at 6 p.m.

Tonopah hosts Sandy Valley on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Girls JV roster

20 Jenna Broderick,

35 Taylor Egan,

34 Savannah Fairbank,

42 Jersey Farnsworth,

14 Madison Hansen,

44 Quiandra Randolph,

13 Samantha Runnion,

24 Lena Sobeck,

12 Halie Souza,

21 Ronni Spaulding,

3 Jacquellen Stobbe,

31 Kylie Stritenberger,

23 Jessica Turner,

2 Virginia Weir.