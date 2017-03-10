This Week in Sports

Stormin’ Mormon Showdown

Big showdown at the Pahrump Valley Speedway this Saturday as five classes of cars will be racing, with the feature race being Modifieds.

Pahrump Valley Speedway owner Chad Broadhead is expecting upward of 30 Modifieds to show up. He said the track should also be getting some outside racers coming into town for NASCAR weekend.

The race is being called the Stormin’ Mormon Showdown in tribute to Ray Wulfenstein, who passed away in January. The race will start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, children 6-14 are $6 and ages five and under are free. A family six-pack for two adults and four kids under 14 is $30.

High school bull riders return

It has been since 2009 that this town has seen any high school rodeo. The high school rodeo returns next year but the bull riders are already getting ready. See the full story on Wednesday.

Golf News: Jim Hamm had a hole-in-one at Lakeview Executive Golf Course on March 7 at hole 16.

The Vegas to Baker annual run will come to town on March 25. If you are planning on going to Las Vegas that weekend and are traveling from 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. it is probably best to go the long way via Highway 95. This run will have around 8,000 law enforcement personnel and their support personnel, running a 120-mile race through Pahrump.