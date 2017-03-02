Posted 

This week in sports • March 3, 2017

web1_20170225_201517_8089056.jpg
The Alumni Maroon and Gold Barbecue, a fun event for players of all ages to come together prior to the start of the season and reminisce about the game of baseball. Alumni attending were: Iggy Wagner, class of 2008; Brandon Torsky, 2013; Rich Lauver, 1993; Ethan Wald, 2008; Keith Baltutat, 1990; Aaron Pike, 2012; Eddie Martinez, 2011; Kyle Kral, 2016; Donovin Lusher, 2013; Dana DeGoede, 2008; Micah Nauck, 2012; Chad Uyeno, 2014; Ray Wagner, 1996; Adrian Barbier, 2016; Brandon Uyeno, 2008 and Eddie Gonzalez, 2015. Charlotte Uyeno / Pahrump Valley Times

web1_event-1_8089056.jpg
Iggy Wagner, class of 2008 and Ray Wagner, class of 1996. The brothers warm up prior to the home run derby which was won by Rich Lauver, class of 1993. Charlotte Uyeno / Pahrump Valley Times

web1_event-2_8089056.jpg
Keith Baltutat, graduate of 1990 wearing his uniform from “back in the day” at the Maroon and Gold Barbecue, which included a home run derby. Charlotte Uyeno / Pahrump Valley Times

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

Golf news: Gerald Runau hit a hole-in-one at the 10th hole of Lakeview Executive Golf Course on Feb. 4.

Bowling News: At the Nugget Bowling Center, Wes Taylor bowled a 300 game on Feb. 23.

Reminder: Donkey basketball, a fundraiser for the middle school and high school will be held tonight at the high school gym at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School. Advance ticket prices are $8 for adults, students 7th-12th are $6 and children K-6th are $4.

Tickets at the door are $9 for adults, $7 for students and $5 for children.

For more information, call the tournament coordinator, Nancy Berry at Rosemary Clarke Middle School at 775-727-5546 extension 2103.