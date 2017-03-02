This week in sports • March 3, 2017

Golf news: Gerald Runau hit a hole-in-one at the 10th hole of Lakeview Executive Golf Course on Feb. 4.

Bowling News: At the Nugget Bowling Center, Wes Taylor bowled a 300 game on Feb. 23.

Reminder: Donkey basketball, a fundraiser for the middle school and high school will be held tonight at the high school gym at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School. Advance ticket prices are $8 for adults, students 7th-12th are $6 and children K-6th are $4.

Tickets at the door are $9 for adults, $7 for students and $5 for children.

For more information, call the tournament coordinator, Nancy Berry at Rosemary Clarke Middle School at 775-727-5546 extension 2103.