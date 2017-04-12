VETrans now offers Pahrump-Las Vegas transportation

VETrans, a free program that transports veterans around the Pahrump Valley for medical appointments, now offers rides to Las Vegas.

The new service is a coordinated effort between the VA facilities, veterans coordinator and the VETrans program.

Veterans from Beatty and Amargosa will be able to use the bus service to Las Vegas as well, however, they would have to be picked up and dropped off in Pahrump.

NyE Communities Coalition began operating VETrans in June 2016. The $50,000 grant award from the Nevada Department of Veteran Services to the NyE Communities Coalition covers all of the costs related to the transportation program.

Albert Bass, Southern Nevada Rural Counties mobility manager, said veterans would need to schedule their medical appointments on the first Monday and Friday, or third Monday and Friday of each month.

“We encourage veterans to contact their medical provider to schedule them on one of these days and to ask for a morning appointment,” Bass said.

Riders will be picked up at their homes and dropped off at their homes upon returning to Pahrump.

The times will be based on the riders’ appointment times. Multiple riders may be on the bus at the same time so riders and their attendants or spouses must be understanding and respectful of all other passengers’ times.

To schedule a ride with the VETrans Transportation program in Pahrump or to Las Vegas for medical appointments, call 775-572-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

