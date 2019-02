Community Calendar • July 9-15

Today

Bible study — 7 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, Highway 160 and Fehrs Way. Classes for all ages.

Adult Bible Study — 6 p.m., The Way Baptist Fellowship, 1620 Charleston Park, 727-5242.

Family night — 6 p.m., The Way Baptist Fellowship, 1620 Charleston Park, 727-5242.

Bible study — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Church of the Harvest, 1670 W. Vondell St., 751-2011.

Adult bereavement support group — 10 a.m., Nathan Adelson Hospice, 1401 S. Highway 160, Suite B. Call 751-6700.

Women’s Home League — 5:30 p.m., Salvation Army, 721 S. Buol Lane.

Wednesday services — 7 p.m., South Valley Southern Baptist Church, Homestead Road and Kellogg Road.

Prayer meeting, 7 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 3651 Homestead Road, 537-1587.

Midweek service — 6:30 p.m., worship, prayer and a devotional message, Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road.

Women at Prayer Bible study — 9:30 a.m., Pahrump Community Church, Earl Hatfield room.

Bible study — 6:30 p.m., Shadow Mountain Christian Fellowship, 1500 S. Red Butte St., 751-7623.

Wednesday Night Service – 6:30 p.m., New Hope Fellowship, 781 West Street, 751-1867.

LDS Pahrump Homeschoolers — meeting for field trips, co-ops, social activities and more. Call Veronica at 751-9324 or Jeanette at 751-2958 for places and times.

TOPS NV No. 116 — 4:45 p.m., Desert Greens, 350 Wilson Road, call Teresa, 751-2836.

TOPS NV No. 117 — 8 a.m., Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road, call Judy, 209-2753.

Caregiver support group, Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada, Ste. A, 3 p.m., 727-7000.

Bereavement support group, Creekside Hospice, 2200 Calvada, Suite A, 3 p.m., 727-7000.

Nurturing parenting class — 1-3 p.m., Family to Family Connection, 621 S. Blagg Road, 751-1118.

Pahrump Valley Rotary Club — 6 to 7 p.m., Mountain Falls Banquet Room.

Worship service — 6 p.m., Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, 910-9995.

Co-ed Bible study — 5:30 p.m., Heritage Bible Church, 3061 E. Heritage Drive (at the white cross on Homestead Road and Heritage Drive).

Adult Bible study – 1 p.m., Saved by Grace Lutheran Church, 6341 S. Hawkins Way, 751-8424.

High Desert Chorale —6:30 to 8:30 p.m., chorale rehearsal, PVHS music room, new voices welcome, 751-0613.

Pahrump Valley Men’s Golf Association — meet/play, 9 a.m., Mountain Falls Golf Club, 727-8808 or 727-8809.

Hour of Power — from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 477 N. Blagg Road.

Bible study — 6 p.m., Freedom of Praise Ministries, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 401, Wheeler Springs Plaza, 253-1413.

Wednesday service — 5:30 p.m., Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Highway 372, 727-6767.

Bible Study — 6 p.m., It is Finished Ministries, Highway 160 and Homestead Road, 702-813-1490.

Good News Club — 2:45 to 4 p.m., Hafen Elementary multi-purpose room.

Children in Action — 6:30 p.m., for children in grades K-6, Shiloh Baptist Church, 3061 Heritage Dr. (1/2 block east of Homestead), 751-5495.

Bible study — 6:30 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 3061 E. Heritage Dr. (1/2 block east of Homestead), 751-5495.

Beginning computer class — 1 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.

Knit Wits — 1 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.

Amateur Radio Emergency Service — 7 p.m., Emergency Management Office, 1501 Siri Lane, 537-6226.

Pahrump Youth Center Development Council — 6:30 p.m., Room 121, Great Basin College.

Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce Business-to-Business Luncheon — 11:45 a.m., 727-5800.

Pahrump Valley Amateur Astronomy Group — 7 p.m., K-7 Pizza, 6050 E. Thousandaire Blvd. Contact Dave at 751-6615 for more information.

Alzheimer’s Support Group — 10-11:30 a.m., University of Nevada Cooperative Extension Office, 1651 E. Calvada Blvd., 751-9996, 764-1768 or 513-2817.

National Grange meets — 7 p.m., Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., 751-5769.

Thursday

Playgroup — 1 p.m., Family to Family Connection, 160 S. Emery St., 751-5898.

Lightsource Youth Group — 6 p.m., Teen Care, 41 N. Highway 160, Suite 7.

Kiwanis Club — 6:30 p.m., at the Best Western RV Park clubhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160, 775-410-2872 for information.

Awana Club — 6:15-7:45 p.m., the Pahrump Community Church has an ongoing club for pre-school through high school, 1061 E. Wilson Road. Call church office at 727-5384, ask for Commander Caleb Walker for more information.

High Desert Bead n Fiber Artists — 10:30 a.m. Call 751-8896 for more information and location.

Pahrump Peggers, ACC Grassroots Cribbage Club — noon, Draft Picks, 1101 S. Highway 160, 209-4444.

Co-ed Bible Study — 6:30 p.m., Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, 727-9183.

Shadow Mountain Quilters — 9 a.m., Bob Ruud Community Center, 751-4944.

Youth night — 7-8:15 p.m., Central Valley Baptist Church, ages 12-18 welcome, 3170 S. Blagg Road, 910-9995.

Good News Club — 3:15 to 4:30 p.m., Floyd Elementary multi-purpose room.

Desert Squares — 5 to 7 p.m. square dance group, all adults welcome, no experience necessary. For more information call 727-1858.

TOPS NV Chapter 151 — 7:30 a.m., The Way Baptist Fellowship at 1620 W. Charleston Park.

Volunteer Meeting — 4 p.m., Nathan Adelson Hospice, 1480 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 900, 751-5601.

Shadow Mountain Quilters — 9 a.m., Business meeting, Bob Ruud Community Center, 751-4944.

Valley Cruisers Car Club — 6 p.m., Pahrump Nugget Conference Room, next to Nugget Bowl, 751-0994.

Nathan Adelson Hospice Golden Monarchs — 5:30 p.m., hospice office, 1401 S. Highway 160, Suite B, 751-6700.

Pahrump Arts Council board meeting — 6:30 p.m., PAC office, 2340 E. Calvada Boulevard, Suite B, (corner of Calvada and Honeysuckle/Mt. Charleston).

Friday

VFW donation dinner — 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 10054, Homestead Road, $6. Open to the public.

Growing Disciples — young ladies, 4 p.m., 209-4405; young men, 4 p.m., 702-336-9469.

Bible study — 9 a.m., Salvation Army Worship Center, 721 Buol Road. Open to everyone.

Southern Nye County Friends of Animals — 7 p.m., Cooperative Extension office in Pahrump.

Movie night for adults — 8 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 3651 Homestead Road, 537-1587.

Saturday

Men’s Bible study — 7 a.m., Pahrump Community Church Fellowship Hall.

Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 9 a.m., Sabbath School; 10:30 a.m., Worship Service; 477 N. Blagg Road, 727-6655.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church — services at 5 p.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 727-4096.

Amateur Radio electronic computer swap meet — 6-11 a.m., 1161 S. Loop Road. Call 751-9300 for information.

United Methodist Men — men’s breakfast, 8 a.m., 1300 E. Highway 372. Call 727-6767.

Covenant Lighthouse Church — family movie, 7 p.m., $5 each or $20 for family of four or more, concessions available, 2331-A Blosser Ranch Road, 513-5761.

Nye Gold Seekers — meet at 8 a.m., Burger King for a trip to the claim in Johnnie, 513-8089.

Pahrump Friends of the Library — 10:15 a.m., Pahrump Community Library, Second and East streets.

Pahrump Fil-Am Seventh-day Adventist Center — Good news seminar for better living, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., 1591 Bridger Street, 702-418-6332.

Sunday

VFW breakfast — 8-11 a.m., VFW Post 10054, Homestead Road, $6, $7 or $8 donation according to menu choice. Open to the public.

Salvation Army Church — Worship services at 11 a.m., (followed by Sunday soup), Sunday school for all at 9:45 a.m., 721 Buol Road.

Pahrump Community Church — Worship services at 8 and 10:45 a.m., Sunday school for all 9:30 a.m.; Intercessory prayer, 6:30 p.m., 1061 E. Wilson Road. Call 727-5384.

St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church — Summer schedule, Worship service at 9:30 a.m., 537-1115 for more information.

Sunday services — Sunday school, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m., Church of the Harvest, 1670 W. Vondell St., 751-2011.

Sunday school — 9:30 a.m., Heritage Bible Church, 3061 E. Heritage Drive (at the white cross on Homestead Road and Heritage Drive).

Worship service — 10:30 a.m., Heritage Bible Church, 3061 E. Heritage Drive (at the white cross on Homestead Road and Heritage Drive).

Sunday services — Sunday school, 9 a.m.; worship, 10 a.m.; fellowship following services, Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church.

Sunday services — Pastor’s Bible Study 9:45 a.m., traditional service, 11 a.m., children’s Sunday school, 11:30 a.m.; contemporary service, 6 p.m., Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, 910-9995.

AWANA Youth Group — 6-7:30 p.m., youth ages 4 through eighth grade, Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite Ave., bus service available, 751-1417.

The Way Baptist Fellowship Sunday services — 9:30 and 11 a.m., 1620 Charleston Park, 727-5242.

Sunday service — 10 a.m., Universal Wisdom Church and Center, 1230 S. Loop Road, Suite 2, 727-0999.

Covenant Lighthouse Church — Sunday service, 9:30 a.m., 2331-A Blosser Ranch Road, 751-6906.

Sunday Service — 9:30 a.m., New Hope Fellowship, 781 West St., Coffee and Fellowship, 9:00 to 9:30, 751-1867.

Healing Room — New Hope Fellowship, appointment needed, call 751-1867.

Sunday service — Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 9:30 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 727-4098.

Sunday school — Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 8:30 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 727-4098.

Sunday services — Saved by Grace Lutheran Church, Summer schedule, 10 a.m. praise service, 6341 S. Hawkins Way, 751-8424.

Sunday Services — Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 11 a.m.; Evening service, 6 p.m.; Freedom of Praise Ministries, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 401, Wheeler Springs Plaza, 253-1413.

Services and Bible study — Pastor’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School Service (all ages) 9:45 a.m.; morning service, 11 a.m.; evening service, 6 p.m.; First Southern Baptist Church, 741 E. Fehrs Way, 727-3694.

Science of the Mind study group — 10:30 a.m., Haven Selah, 1680 N. Blagg Road, 727-8633.

Sunday services — 10 a.m., Truth in Life Chapel, 720 Buol Road, Pastor Tony Falcone.

Second Missionary Baptist Church — 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11:15 a.m., worship service, 3651 Homestead Road, 537-1587.

Shiloh Baptist Church — 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., worship services, 3061 E. Heritage Dr. (1/2 block east of Homestead), 751-5495.

4-H large livestock (goats and swine) club — 3 p.m. Call 727-5532 for location.

4-H Horsemanship Club — 2 p.m. Call 727-5532 for location.

Covenant Lighthouse Church — family movie, 3 p.m., $5 each or $20 for family of four or more, concessions available, 2331-A Blosser Ranch Road, 513-5761.

Pahrump Fil-Am Seventh-day Adventist Center — prayer request, family and spiritual counseling, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., 1591 Bridger Street, 702-418-6332.

Monday

Adult Bible Study — 7 p.m., The Way Baptist Fellowship, 1620 Charleston Park, 727-5242.

Review of books in the Bible — 6 p.m., Second Missionary Baptist Church, 3651 Homestead Road, 702-379-8255.

Good News Club — 3:15 to 4:30 p.m., Manse Elementary multi-purpose room.

Pahrump Town Clean-up Committee — 6 p.m., commissioners’ conference room, 1510 E. Basin Road. Call 209-4390 for more information.

Men’s Bible Study — 6:30 p.m., Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, 727-9183.

Pahrump Community Library board meeting — 10 a.m. at the library.

Tuesday

Boy Scouts — Troop 748, 6:30 p.m., VFW on Homestead Road.

Women’s evening Bible study — 6:30 p.m., Pahrump Community Church, Earl Hatfield room.

High Desert Bead n Fiber Artists — 10:30 a.m. Call 751-8896 for more information and location.

Women’s Bible Study — 6 p.m., It is Finished Ministries, Highway 160 and Homestead Road, 702-813-1490.

Prayer meeting – 1 p.m., Saved by Grace Lutheran Church, 6341 S. Hawkins Way, 751-8424.

At the Cross Youth Ministry — 6:30-8 p.m., for all junior high and high school students, Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, 727-9183.

Le Tip — 7 a.m., Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, contact Debra Strickland at 209-5405.

Good News Club — 3:15 to 4:30 p.m., J.G. Johnson mod 15.

Genealogy computer class — 2 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.

Shakespeare Round Table — 2 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.

Second Missionary Baptist Church — Prayer and testimony meeting, 5:30 p.m., Bible study, 6:00 p.m., 3651 Homestead Road, 537-1587.

Pahrump Lions — 6:30 p.m. Call 727-9016 for meeting location.

Pioneer Homemakers of Pahrump Valley — 10 a.m., Cooperative Extension Service Office.

DAV Chapter 15 — 6 p.m., NyECC Coalition Facility (Manse Center), 1020 E. Wilson Road, 751-9033.

Retired Military Group — 9 a.m., Mountain View Casino.

Pahrump Valley Woodworkers Guild — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., different locations, 727-8495 or 537-2175 or go to www.pahrumpvalleywoodworkersguild.com for meeting information.

Favorite Author book club — 1:30 p.m., Pahrump Community Library.

Disabled American Veterans — 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2280 W. Basin Ave.