Community

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

July 31, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 3 – August 7.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, peach cup;

Tuesday – Stuffed cabbage, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, apple crisp, soup;

Wednesday – Malibu chicken, asparagus, rice pilaf, tapioca pudding, fruit;

Thursday – Crab salad sandwich, low-sodium chips, cucumber salad, soup, carrot cake;

Friday – Stuffed baked pork chop, yams, lima beans, salad, fruit cocktail.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 3 – August 7.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Monday – BLT on whole wheat bread, sliced tomato, fresh cantaloupe, cookie, Navy bean soup;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums;

Wednesday — Sweet and sour chicken, long-grain wild rice, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday — **Luau party** Hawaiian pulled pork, coconut rice with snap peas, tropical salad with pineapple vinaigrette, lemon bars.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 3 – August 7.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – BBQ beef on whole wheat bun, baked beans, herbed red potatoes, sliced tomatoes with Italian dressing, fruit;

Tuesday – Chef’s salad with onion/ham/eggs/cheese/celery, ranch dressing, cottage cheese, whole wheat crackers, Chantilly fruit cup;

Wednesday – Pork loin, potatoes au gratin, steamed peas, green salad with tomatoes, applesauce;

Thursday – Lemon-crusted chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, steamed mixed veggies, fruit;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, cantaloupe chunks, orange juice.

