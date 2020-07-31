List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 3 – August 7.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, peach cup;

Tuesday – Stuffed cabbage, steamed carrots, whole wheat bread, apple crisp, soup;

Wednesday – Malibu chicken, asparagus, rice pilaf, tapioca pudding, fruit;

Thursday – Crab salad sandwich, low-sodium chips, cucumber salad, soup, carrot cake;

Friday – Stuffed baked pork chop, yams, lima beans, salad, fruit cocktail.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 3 – August 7.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Monday – BLT on whole wheat bread, sliced tomato, fresh cantaloupe, cookie, Navy bean soup;

Tuesday – Beef stroganoff and noodles, baked acorn squash, orange-spinach salad, plums;

Wednesday — Sweet and sour chicken, long-grain wild rice, peas and carrots, mandarin oranges, whole wheat roll;

Thursday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Friday — **Luau party** Hawaiian pulled pork, coconut rice with snap peas, tropical salad with pineapple vinaigrette, lemon bars.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of August 3 – August 7.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – BBQ beef on whole wheat bun, baked beans, herbed red potatoes, sliced tomatoes with Italian dressing, fruit;

Tuesday – Chef’s salad with onion/ham/eggs/cheese/celery, ranch dressing, cottage cheese, whole wheat crackers, Chantilly fruit cup;

Wednesday – Pork loin, potatoes au gratin, steamed peas, green salad with tomatoes, applesauce;

Thursday – Lemon-crusted chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, steamed mixed veggies, fruit;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage links, cantaloupe chunks, orange juice.