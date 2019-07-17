96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Support meetings in Pahrump region

July 17, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Gamblers Anonymous

Universal Wisdom Church, 111 Frontage Road, Suite B.

Al-Anon

Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers.

Hotline – 702-615-9494, www.nevadaal-anon.org

Desert View Hospital, Wednesdays, 5:00-6:00 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking. For info 240-344-7136.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 209-938-9094.

1230 S. Loop Road, Suite 2, Thursdays, 5 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking, 775-750-0181 or 775-401-1267 for info.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Hotline – 775-513-7975, www.aa.org

Pahrump Meeting Schedule:

aameetingspahrump.org

Call 775-513-7975 for meeting schedules in Pahrump, Tecopa, Sandy Valley and Beatty.

Recovery themed drop-in social club: First Step Club, 1061 Second St., Suite B, 727-9367.

Narcotics Anonymous

■ First Step Club, 1061 Second Street, Ste. B, 727-9367.

• Oasis Outreach, 1061 Second St., Ste. A.

Overeaters Anonymous

Pahrump Community Library, Big Horn Room, Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m., for info call 530-755-6123.

Grief Counseling

Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 775-209-2535.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, 2270 E. Commercial Road, Suite A/B, 751-6700.

Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite A, 727-7000.

St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene, meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month, 537-1115.

Celebrate Recovery

Christ-centered recovery group, meets every Friday at 7 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., meets at Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road.

Caregiver Support

Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste. A, 727-7000.

Caregiver Friendship Group, email Ruth at mojavebug@yahoo.com.

Depression Recovery

Adventist Building, 477 Blagg Road, 513-6202.

Diabetes Support

No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 513-6722.

Domestic violence/ sexual assault

No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 751-1118.

Dementia Friendly Pahrump

Caregivers and loved ones welcome, 2nd Friday of the month. Call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 for more information.

Alzheimer’s Support

• NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road, second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m., 537-2082 or 513-6418.

• Desert View Hospital, 330 Lola Lane, 702-379-3449.

Prostate Cancer Support

• Desert View Hospital, 330 Lola Lane, 702-379-3449.

Movers and Shakers Parkinson’s Disease support

•Humana Building, 1397 S. Loop Road, Suite 102, First Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. – noon, lunch provided, 702-430-9345.

Better Breathers Club

• Desert View Hospital, meet at front entrance, 10 a.m., third Thursday of every month. 751-7507

TOPS Club International

•Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 Wilson Road, Wednesdays 5-6 p.m., 537-1091.

• Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road, Wednesdays 8-9 a.m., 537-7881.

• Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., Fridays 8-9 a.m., 751-8532.

Reformers Anonymous

•Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite, 537-1328.

Friends and Family of Incarcerated Persons

• Call 702-223-6600 for nearest location.

LDS Family Services Addiction Recovery

• LDS Church, 921 E. Wilson Road, 513-0822, 513-0749 or 702-445-0901.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A look at the unoccupied Pahrump community swimming pool as s ...
Reward for info on pool vandalism in Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A $500 reward is in place for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person/people responsible for vandalism that closed Pahrump’s Community Swimming Pool for four days starting on Independence Day, a government official said Wednesday.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo of the 2018 Back to School Health Fair shows ...
Back to School Health Fair set for new location in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It may seem as if the summer vacation for Nye County students has only just begun but, with just one month left until children head back to their academic pursuits, it is already time for parents to begin readying their students for the return to school.

Roadtrip Nation/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Roadtrip Nation, a documentary-style TV sh ...
Opportunity opens for young adults seeking high-tech careers in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Recent high school graduates, high school students that are at least 18 and post-secondary students in Nevada dreaming big of entering careers in some of state’s emerging industries could get a chance to meet the people already living the reality in sectors such as mining, urban farming, advanced manufacturing and other fields.