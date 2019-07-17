List: Support meetings in Pahrump region

Gamblers Anonymous

■ Universal Wisdom Church, 111 Frontage Road, Suite B.

Al-Anon

Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers.

Hotline – 702-615-9494, www.nevadaal-anon.org

■ Desert View Hospital, Wednesdays, 5:00-6:00 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking. For info 240-344-7136.

■ Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 209-938-9094.

■ 1230 S. Loop Road, Suite 2, Thursdays, 5 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking, 775-750-0181 or 775-401-1267 for info.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Hotline – 775-513-7975, www.aa.org

Pahrump Meeting Schedule:

■ aameetingspahrump.org

■ Call 775-513-7975 for meeting schedules in Pahrump, Tecopa, Sandy Valley and Beatty.

■ Recovery themed drop-in social club: First Step Club, 1061 Second St., Suite B, 727-9367.

Narcotics Anonymous

■ First Step Club, 1061 Second Street, Ste. B, 727-9367.

• Oasis Outreach, 1061 Second St., Ste. A.

Overeaters Anonymous

■ Pahrump Community Library, Big Horn Room, Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m., for info call 530-755-6123.

Grief Counseling

■ Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 775-209-2535.

■ Nathan Adelson Hospice, 2270 E. Commercial Road, Suite A/B, 751-6700.

■ Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite A, 727-7000.

■ St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene, meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month, 537-1115.

Celebrate Recovery

■ Christ-centered recovery group, meets every Friday at 7 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., meets at Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road.

Caregiver Support

■ Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste. A, 727-7000.

■ Caregiver Friendship Group, email Ruth at mojavebug@yahoo.com.

Depression Recovery

■ Adventist Building, 477 Blagg Road, 513-6202.

Diabetes Support

■ No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 513-6722.

Domestic violence/ sexual assault

■ No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 751-1118.

Dementia Friendly Pahrump

■ Caregivers and loved ones welcome, 2nd Friday of the month. Call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 for more information.

Alzheimer’s Support

• NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road, second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m., 537-2082 or 513-6418.

• Desert View Hospital, 330 Lola Lane, 702-379-3449.

Prostate Cancer Support

• Desert View Hospital, 330 Lola Lane, 702-379-3449.

Movers and Shakers Parkinson’s Disease support

•Humana Building, 1397 S. Loop Road, Suite 102, First Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. – noon, lunch provided, 702-430-9345.

Better Breathers Club

• Desert View Hospital, meet at front entrance, 10 a.m., third Thursday of every month. 751-7507

TOPS Club International

•Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 Wilson Road, Wednesdays 5-6 p.m., 537-1091.

• Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road, Wednesdays 8-9 a.m., 537-7881.

• Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., Fridays 8-9 a.m., 751-8532.

Reformers Anonymous

•Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite, 537-1328.

Friends and Family of Incarcerated Persons

• Call 702-223-6600 for nearest location.

LDS Family Services Addiction Recovery

• LDS Church, 921 E. Wilson Road, 513-0822, 513-0749 or 702-445-0901.