Community

List: Support meetings in Pahrump region

October 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Gamblers Anonymous

Universal Wisdom Church, 111 Frontage Road, Suite B.

Al-Anon

Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers.

Hotline – 702-615-9494, www.nevadaal-anon.org

Desert View Hospital, Wednesdays, 5:00-6:00 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking. For info 240-344-7136.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 209-938-9094.

1230 S. Loop Road, Suite 2, Thursdays, 5 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking, 775-750-0181 or 775-401-1267 for info.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Hotline – 775-513-7975, www.aa.org

Pahrump Meeting Schedule:

aameetingspahrump.org

Call 775-513-7975 for meeting schedules in Pahrump, Tecopa, Sandy Valley and Beatty.

Recovery themed drop-in social club: First Step Club, 1061 Second St., Suite B, 727-9367.

Narcotics Anonymous

First Step Club, 1061 Second Street, Ste. B, 727-9367.

Oasis Outreach, 1061 Second St., Ste. A.

Overeaters Anonymous

Pahrump Community Library, Big Horn Room, Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m., for info call 530-755-6123.

Grief Counseling

Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 775-209-2535.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, 2270 E. Commercial Road, Suite A/B, 751-6700.

Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite A, 727-7000.

St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene, meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month, 537-1115.

Celebrate Recovery

Christ-centered recovery group, meets every Friday at 7 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., meets at Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road.

Caregiver Support

Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste. A, 727-7000.

Caregiver Friendship Group, email Ruth at mojavebug@yahoo.com.

Depression Recovery

Adventist Building, 477 Blagg Road, 513-6202.

Diabetes Support

No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 513-6722.

Domestic violence/sexual assault

No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 751-1118.

Dementia Friendly Pahrump

Caregivers and loved ones welcome, 2nd Friday of the month. Call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 for more information.

Alzheimer’s Support

NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road, second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m., 537-2082 or 513-6418.

Pahrump Friends of Parkinson’s

Humana Building/Healthcare Partners, 1397 S. Loop Road, Suite 102, First Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. – 11:15, for more info contact Kelly Stillwell at 702-207-9561.

Better Breathers Club

Desert View Hospital, meet at front entrance, 10 a.m., third Thursday of every month. 751-7507

TOPS Club International

Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 Wilson Road, Wednesdays 5-6 p.m., 537-1091.

• Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road, Wednesdays 8-9 a.m., 537-7881.

• Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., Fridays 8-9 a.m., 751-8532.

Reformers Anonymous

•Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite, 537-1328.

Friends and Family of Incarcerated Persons

• Call 702-223-6600 for nearest location.

LDS Family Services Addiction Recovery

• LDS Church, 921 E. Wilson Road, 513-0822, 513-0749 or 702-445-0901.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump's Salvation Army Service Center on Buol Road may rel ...
Salvation Army Service Center may relocate in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Just days after area residents learned that Pahrump’s Salvation Army Thrift Store at 240 Dahlia St., will cease operations at the end of this month, additional information has emerged regarding its possible future.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commission Chairman and Regional Transport ...
Pothole help arrives in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It is no secret that road conditions in the Pahrump Valley are a continual concern for residents and source of frequent complaints, with Nye County Public Works road department crews waging battle after battle against one of the most prevalent problems, potholes.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Jerry Ragg, owner and artist at Mural Decor, paints the Nor ...
Seaside look setting sail for Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Owners of a fish and chip restaurant in Washington are bringing the tastes of the Northwest’s waterfront to Pahrump, along with a collection of actor John Wayne memorabilia.

Amy Noel/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mary Burke King and Lara Murray in front of Cosmi ...
Events galore in the Death Valley region
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As the weather cools, arts, culture and the sciences are coming to life in and around Death Valley. From paleontological past landscapes to contemporary art shows, from the biology of local plant life to the “Face on the Barroom Floor,” from being scared to death by a spooky film to saving lives by bargain hunting at a local flea market, there is something for almost everyone on the October calendar of events.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The pumpkin patch is always a big draw for those attending t ...
10th Annual Pumpkin Days set for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Halloween is less than three weeks away and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Pumpkin Days event, scheduled to take place Oct. 18-20 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Death Valley National Park Death Valley was first protected as a national monument in 1933. On ...
Death Valley National Park getting ready to celebrate 25th anniversary
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park is hosting special programs and events in celebration of the park’s 25th birthday Oct. 26 –Nov. 2. On Nov. 2, the park will waive entrance fees, the park said in its news release announcement.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Judy Strait of Strait Art Gallery had a large number of artw ...
Arts, humanities celebrated in Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed October as Arts and Humanities Month in Nevada.

Lillian Browne/Pahrump Valley Times file Sculptures as part of the Goldwell Open Air Museum as ...
Special event set for Red Barn Art Center in rural Nye
Staff Report

The Goldwell Open Air Museum is inviting the public to attend the Bullfrog Biennial at Goldwell Open Air Museum’s Red Barn Art Center on Oct. 25-27, organizers announced.