List: Support meetings in Pahrump region
Gamblers Anonymous
Gamblers Anonymous
■ Universal Wisdom Church, 111 Frontage Road, Suite B.
Al-Anon
Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers.
Hotline – 702-615-9494, www.nevadaal-anon.org
■ Desert View Hospital, Wednesdays, 5:00-6:00 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking. For info 240-344-7136.
■ Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 209-938-9094.
■ 1230 S. Loop Road, Suite 2, Thursdays, 5 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking, 775-750-0181 or 775-401-1267 for info.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Hotline – 775-513-7975, www.aa.org
Pahrump Meeting Schedule:
■ aameetingspahrump.org
■ Call 775-513-7975 for meeting schedules in Pahrump, Tecopa, Sandy Valley and Beatty.
■ Recovery themed drop-in social club: First Step Club, 1061 Second St., Suite B, 727-9367.
Narcotics Anonymous
■ First Step Club, 1061 Second Street, Ste. B, 727-9367.
■ Oasis Outreach, 1061 Second St., Ste. A.
Overeaters Anonymous
■ Pahrump Community Library, Big Horn Room, Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m., for info call 530-755-6123.
Grief Counseling
■ Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 775-209-2535.
■ Nathan Adelson Hospice, 2270 E. Commercial Road, Suite A/B, 751-6700.
■ Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite A, 727-7000.
■ St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene, meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month, 537-1115.
Celebrate Recovery
■ Christ-centered recovery group, meets every Friday at 7 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., meets at Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road.
Caregiver Support
■ Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste. A, 727-7000.
■ Caregiver Friendship Group, email Ruth at mojavebug@yahoo.com.
Depression Recovery
■ Adventist Building, 477 Blagg Road, 513-6202.
Diabetes Support
■ No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 513-6722.
Domestic violence/sexual assault
■ No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 751-1118.
Dementia Friendly Pahrump
■ Caregivers and loved ones welcome, 2nd Friday of the month. Call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 for more information.
Alzheimer’s Support
■ NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road, second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m., 537-2082 or 513-6418.
Pahrump Friends of Parkinson’s
■ Humana Building/Healthcare Partners, 1397 S. Loop Road, Suite 102, First Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. – 11:15, for more info contact Kelly Stillwell at 702-207-9561.
Better Breathers Club
■ Desert View Hospital, meet at front entrance, 10 a.m., third Thursday of every month. 751-7507
TOPS Club International
■ Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 Wilson Road, Wednesdays 5-6 p.m., 537-1091.
• Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road, Wednesdays 8-9 a.m., 537-7881.
• Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., Fridays 8-9 a.m., 751-8532.
Reformers Anonymous
•Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite, 537-1328.
Friends and Family of Incarcerated Persons
• Call 702-223-6600 for nearest location.
LDS Family Services Addiction Recovery
• LDS Church, 921 E. Wilson Road, 513-0822, 513-0749 or 702-445-0901.