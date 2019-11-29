41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Support meetings in Pahrump region

November 29, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Gamblers Anonymous

Universal Wisdom Church, 111 Frontage Road, Suite B.

Al-Anon

Strength and hope for friends and family of problem drinkers.

Hotline – 702-615-9494, www.nevadaal-anon.org

Desert View Hospital, Wednesdays, 5:00-6:00 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking. For info 240-344-7136.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, Thursdays, 10 to 11 a.m., 650 S. Blagg Road, 209-938-9094.

1230 S. Loop Road, Suite 2, Thursdays, 5 p.m., open meeting, non-smoking, 775-750-0181 or 775-401-1267 for info.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Hotline – 775-513-7975, www.aa.org

Pahrump Meeting Schedule:

aameetingspahrump.org

Call 775-513-7975 for meeting schedules in Pahrump, Tecopa, Sandy Valley and Beatty.

Recovery themed drop-in social club: First Step Club, 1061 Second St., Suite B, 727-9367.

Narcotics Anonymous

First Step Club, 1061 Second Street, Ste. B, 727-9367.

Oasis Outreach, 1061 Second St., Ste. A.

Overeaters Anonymous

Pahrump Community Library, Big Horn Room, Wednesdays, 1-2 p.m., for info call 530-755-6123.

Grief Counseling

Central Valley Baptist Church, 3170 S. Blagg Road, Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 775-209-2535.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, 2270 E. Commercial Road, Suite A/B, 751-6700.

Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite A, 727-7000.

St. Martin’s in the Desert Episcopal Church, 631 W. Irene, meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month, 537-1115.

Celebrate Recovery

Christ-centered recovery group, meets every Friday at 7 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., meets at Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road.

Caregiver Support

Creekside Hospice, 2200 E. Calvada Blvd., Ste. A, 727-7000.

Caregiver Friendship Group, email Ruth at mojavebug@yahoo.com.

Depression Recovery

Adventist Building, 477 Blagg Road, 513-6202.

Diabetes Support

No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 513-6722.

Domestic violence/sexual assault

No to Abuse, 621 S. Blagg Road, 751-1118.

Dementia Friendly Pahrump

Caregivers and loved ones welcome, 2nd Friday of the month. Call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 for more information.

Alzheimer’s Support

NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road, second and fourth Wednesday, 10 a.m., 537-2082 or 513-6418.

Pahrump Friends of Parkinson’s

Humana Building/Healthcare Partners, 1397 S. Loop Road, Suite 102, First Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. – 11:15, for more info contact Kelly Stillwell at 702-207-9561.

Better Breathers Club

Desert View Hospital, meet at front entrance, 10 a.m., third Thursday of every month. 751-7507

TOPS Club International

Desert Greens Clubhouse, 350 Wilson Road, Wednesdays 5-6 p.m., 537-1091.

• Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 Big Five Road, Wednesdays 8-9 a.m., 537-7881.

• Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave., Fridays 8-9 a.m., 751-8532.

Reformers Anonymous

•Choice Hills Baptist Church, 340 W. Mesquite, 537-1328.

Friends and Family of Incarcerated Persons

• Call 702-223-6600 for nearest location.

LDS Family Services Addiction Recovery

• LDS Church, 921 E. Wilson Road, 513-0822, 513-0749 or 702-445-0901.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Hemp farming has become quite popular in the Pahrump Valley but complaints about ...
Farming in residential areas: Commerical crops bill to go before Nye commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Commercial use of crops grown on certain residentially zoned properties in the Pahrump Valley could be curbed in the near future, with the Nye County Commission set to address a code change that would place restrictions on this activity during a public hearing to be held next month.

Chuck N. Baker/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At a recent ceremony in the Grant Sawyer Sta ...
Nevada Gov. Sisolak honors veteran service officers
By Chuck N. Baker Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sometimes just being a proud, helpful veteran does not go far enough for some individuals to feel they have contributed all they are capable of. So without hesitation or seeking payment of any kind, some veterans go the extra mile or two when it comes to helping others.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.
Nye County school menu
Staff Report

Weekly menus for the Nye County School District are no longer included in the Pahrump Valley Times.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Homemade is simply better than store bought. ...
Divas on a Dime: Get all the goodness from your turkey with stock
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you have a turkey carcass in your refrigerator today (and who doesn’t?) you’re going to want to get all the goodness you can from it. Right? So, let’s make a rich stock. But can we say “frame” instead of carcass? Because I don’t think the word “carcass” is remotely appetizing.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times An Aztec dancer is shown performing at the Pahrump In ...
Photos: Pahrump Powwow showcases culture, history, more
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Now in its 21st year, the Pahrump Inter-tribal Social Powwow attracted hundreds of individuals and families to Petrack Park over the past weekend.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers' 29th Annual Christmas Benefit Sho ...
Silver Tappers to host 29th Annual Christmas Benefit Show in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving has come to a close and the Christmas season is officially underway, meaning it’s that time of year again for the Nevada Silver Tappers’ annual Christmas Benefit Show fundraiser, which is being held for an incredible 29th time this year.