PAHRUMP EVENTS | Best bets for the week ahead

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A school bus has been converted to a retail shop at the VFW Post 10054 Saturday swap meet. The weekly event features music, food and local vendors.

Taste some chili

The 10th Annual Silver State Chili Cook-Off bubbles up in Pahrump this weekend. Don’t miss it!

Each March, talented chili cooks— professionals and amateurs alike— descend upon Petrack Park to duke it out for the coveted title of Nevada’s Best Chili. Throughout the weekend, celebrity judges will taste their way to awarding top chili recipes at this International Chili Society-sanctioned state championship cook-off.

You can vote, too.

No admission is required to enter the event, but plan to come with cash to taste your way through an impressive lineup of red, verde, and vegetarian chilis. This year’s event will be supporting the Pahrump Valley Youth Activities Program. For more on the Silver State Chili Cook-Off, visit www.chilicookoff.com.

Vendors, mechanical bull rides, games, contests, and raffles will abound at the Chili Cook-Off this weekend. Sweet Home Alabama, with their exhilarating tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Southern Rock, take the stage Saturday afternoon, and Special Agent Utah band performs Sunday (think 90’s rock, and “music you can rob a bank to”).

The Mullets & Mohawks competition contest begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, with prizes for the longest, tallest, most exotic, and most punk. There will be a car show, potato sack races, a hot dog eating contest, and dunk tanks. And what would the first spring Petrack Park community event be without The Pahrump Gunfighters? They’ll be performing on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

Listen to music, laugh your butt off, sing karaoke for 16 hours

Chili not your thing?

Then start the weekend off on Friday listening to the Rowdy McCarran band at the Pahrump Nugget Casino, and laughing with Stoner Rob and guests at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub.

Sharper Image Barbershop is hosting its annual family-friendly customer appreciation event on Saturday with food, music, custom trucks, and a bounce house.

Now let’s talk karaoke: The Hubb Bar & Grill is hosting its annual “16 Hours of Karaoke Endurance Challenge” beginning Saturday at 6:30 p.m. It will not end until Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. Can you survive?

Singers must register by 6 p.m. Saturday. Entry is $25 for a chance to win up to $200 in cash. Endurance prizes will also be awarded. Kitchen will be open through the entire event.

Karaoke entertainers and fans also have their eyes on the 5th annual “$3,000 Dash for Cash” karaoke contest coming up at The Pour House this Thursday, March 30. Entry fee is $30 and could reap a slice of that pile of dough. 1st place female – male, $750 each. 2nd place female – male, $500 each. 3rd place female – male, $250 each. Hosted by Dread and The Pour House.

HERE’S THE FULL LIST OF EVENTS:

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

■ Fish Fry at Our Lady of the Valley. 4-7 p.m. 781 E. Gamebird Road. 775-727-4044.

■ Reuben sandwich dinner, 5-7 p.m., VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Rowdy McCarran, Pahrump Nugget from 7-10 p.m. 681 NV-160. 775-751-6500.

■ The Mickey Utley Band , Rhinestone’s, 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

■ Karaoke at the Coyote’s Den with Tim “TJ” Warembourg, 8 p.m. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

■ Double Trouble Karaoke with Janet& Shelley at Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Rd. 775-537-2499.

■ Stoner Rob’s Comedy Night at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub, with guests Jimmy McMurin and Justin Tietjen, 9 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

■ Karaoke with DJ Rick Garza at Rhinestones, midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

• Swap meet at the VFW Post 10054, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ 10th Annual Silver State Chili Cook-off, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Petrack Park, 150 N. Highway 160. Full schedule: www.chilicookoff.com

■ Sharper Image Barbershop Customer Appreciation extravaganza, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1266 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite #5. 775-910-2111.

■ Pahrump Valley Chess Club, noon to 4 p.m., Holiday Inn breakfast lounge, 860 S. Hwy.160. 775-419-7552.

■ 16 Hours of Karaoke Endurance Challenge, 6:30 p.m. Saturday to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, The Hubb Bar & Grill, 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

■ Double Trouble Karaoke with Janet and Shelley at Wild Side Tavern from 8 p.m. to midnight. 2101 E Gamebird Road. 775-537-2499.

■ The Mickey Utley Band, Rhinestone’s, 8 p.m. to midnight, 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

■ Karaoke with DJ Rick Garza at Rhinestones , beginning midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054, 8-11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Valley Cyclists group ride beginning at 8 a.m. Check group’s Facebook page for starting point, which will likely begin at Simkins Park, 450 E Simkins Road.

■ 10th Annual Silver State Chili Cook-off, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Petrack Park, 150 N. Highway 160. Full schedule: www.chilicookoff.com

■ Sumptyn Else band, Mountain Springs Saloon, noon to 4 p.m. 19050 S. Highway 160. 702-875-4266.

■ Line dancing, Rhinestone’s, 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

■ Taco Tuesdays at the VFW Post 10054, 5-7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Karaoke at 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub, 6 p.m.. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave. 702-379-8926.

■ Line dancing, Rhinestone’s, 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley (must be 21 or older), 2 p.m., 781 E. Gamebird Road. 775-727-4044.

■ Wings N Things 5-7 p.m., followed by karaoke at the VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Line dancing Rhinestone’s, 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

■ Double Trouble Karaoke at The Hubb, 7 p.m. to midnight. 3720 W Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

■ Line dancing, Rhinestone’s, 5-6:30 p.m. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

■ $3,000 Dash for Cash karaoke contest at Pour House, 6 p.m. Entry fee $30. Cash prizes. 1101 S. Hwy. 160. 775-537-1111.

■ Line dancing, 5280 Mexican Grub & Pub, 6 p.m. 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 702-379-8926.

■ Still Drunk at Sunrise, Rhinestone’s country bar from 8 p.m. to midnight. 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd. 775-302-9653.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

■ Women of the Moose White Elephant Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1100 E. Second St.

FUTURE PLANNING

• Shadow Mountain Quilters present the 2023 Pins and Needles Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1 at the Bob Ruud Community Center. Admission is $5 for a two-day wristband. Kids under 12 are free. Husbands are free with wife. Visit www.shadowmountainquilters.com. 150 N. Hwy 160.

• Kiwanis Club of Pahrump “LaughYourAssOff” fundraiser April 1 at Sanders Winery. Comedy, music, and entertainment featuring John Michael Farrari & Sopohia Love, Lynne Peterson, and Mike Shank. Tickets are $25. Call 775-727-1776. Now.

• Pahrump Gunfighters Western skits and show April 3 at 2 p.m. Free admission at Dusty Flats, at 100 W. Stagecoach Road. Check PahrumpGunfighters2021 Facebook page for details.

• Purchase your Easter Basket raffle tickets for 50 cents each at the Pahrump Community Library. Drawing is April 3. 701 East St. 775-727-5930.

• The Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s Community Easter Picnic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 8 at Petrack Park.

• Diva Drag Queen charity bingo, April 8 , Pahrump Nugget.

• Celebrate spring in the desert April 15 in Tecopa. The Southern Inyo Fire Protection District is coordinating this day-long event centered around Tecopa Hot Springs Resort. Drum circle, interactive booths, live music, a poker run, silent auction, storytelling and more. For more information contact rkflinchum@earthlink.net or call SIFPD at 760-852-4130.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

■ Annual pancake breakfast sponsored by EAA Chapter 1160, 8-10:30 a.m. A 50/50 raffle and drawing will be held at 10:30 a.m., 1061 Interceptor, Calvada Airpark. Donations fund free Young Eagles flights in October for children ages 8-17. 775-537-1097 or email gjwcaw65@gmail.com

■ Women of the Moose White Elephant Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1100 E. Second St.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com