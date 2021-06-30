95°F
2 wildfires remain at Nevada National Security Site

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 30, 2021 - 12:27 pm
 
Updated June 30, 2021 - 4:03 pm
Getty Images
Getty Images

UPDATE 4 p.m. Wednesday: NNSS states, “The multiple wildland fires burning in the western section of the site have been reduced to two fires in Areas 16 and 29. These fires are actively burning and the NNSS and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) firefighters are working to contain the estimated 160 acres in Area 16 and 23 acres in Area 29.”

No contaminated areas have been burned in these fires. Also, no structure or assets are in danger from the blazes and no injuries were reported.

“A contaminated area that was created as part of Cold War era testing is approximately 2.5 kilometers from the active edge of the Area 16 fire,” NNSS states. “NNSS has active air sampling in this area which will be continuously monitored to ensure there is no risk to health and human safety.”

According to a release by NNSS, there is no offsite risk to the public.

***

The Nevada National Security Site has confirmed multiple wildfires within its property. No structures, critical areas or assets are in danger. No injuries were reported.

Fire & Rescue confirmed that multiple wildland fires are burning in the western section of the NNSS. On Tuesday, about 1:43 p.m., smoke was reported in a remote area of the NNSS.

“Due to weather, air assets were unable to get a full assessment,” NNSS stated on social media. “Today, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and NNSS Fire & Rescue is on-scene. Currently no critical areas, structures or assets are in danger. Aerial assets are onsite and have begun surveying.”

No other information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

