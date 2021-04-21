Altercation at county office leads to arrest

A local man is facing charges after allegedly facing off with a Nye County Code Enforcement employee on Monday afternoon this week.

A local man is facing charges after allegedly facing off with a Nye County Code Enforcement employee on Monday afternoon this week.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy John Tolle was dispatched to the code enforcement office on Highway 160, for a battery investigation, just after 1 p.m., on April 12.

“Deputies spoke with employees, who reported that they were serving a cease-and-desist notice to Michael Little at a residence on Frontage Road in Pahrump,” Tolle’s report stated. “Michael Little became irate and verbally aggressive with the code compliance employees. It was reported that Michael Little chest-bumped one of the code compliance employees during the altercation. Michael Little was arrested for battery on a protected person.”

