News

Altercation at county office leads to arrest

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 21, 2021 - 12:18 am
 
Michael Little
A local man is facing charges after allegedly facing off with a Nye County Code Enforcement employee on Monday afternoon this week.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy John Tolle was dispatched to the code enforcement office on Highway 160, for a battery investigation, just after 1 p.m., on April 12.

“Deputies spoke with employees, who reported that they were serving a cease-and-desist notice to Michael Little at a residence on Frontage Road in Pahrump,” Tolle’s report stated. “Michael Little became irate and verbally aggressive with the code compliance employees. It was reported that Michael Little chest-bumped one of the code compliance employees during the altercation. Michael Little was arrested for battery on a protected person.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is one of the buildings ...
Nye County aiming for energy conservation
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Just over two years ago, Siemens Industry, Inc. approached the Nye County Commission with a proposal to address energy usage at its multitude of buildings and now, with the energy audit portion of the project complete and the financial figures being nailed down, the county is making its move toward conservation.

Bianca Graeff/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Chamber of Commerce officials and community members ...
New Pahrump real estate business opens its doors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony for a brand new real estate business that recently opened its doors this month.

STEVE SEBELIUS: Angry Republicans choose to eat their own
STEVE SEBELIUS: Angry Republicans choose to eat their own
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The inexplicable censure of Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske by her own party is based on the unproven assumption that the 2020 election was rife with fraud.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The state of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
Nye unemployment decreases in March
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada and Nye County’s unemployment rate dropped in March on a month-over-month basis, with Nye dropping resting below the statewide rate. At the state level, unemployment rose on an annual basis.

Getty Images Uninsured Nevadans can enroll under this special enrollment period until 11:59 p. ...
Exchange offers greater savings because of ARPA
Staff Report

Nevada Health Link, the online health insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, is offering even bigger coverage savings to eligible uninsured and insured off-Exchange Nevadans in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden on March 11.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nugget Assistant General Manager Darin Yunek, at lef ...
Nye School District program receives extra funding
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

To those who are not aware, the Nye County School District Homeless Activity/Scholarship Fund ensures the right of students to go to school even when they are homeless or don’t have a permanent address.

Getty Images The dip in optimism this quarter was in part because of investors being less opti ...
Survey finds decline in investor optimism
Staff Report

The Wells Fargo/Gallup Investor and Retirement Optimism Index fell to +26, down 16 points from +42 in the fourth quarter of 2020. This reversed much of the improvement seen in the fourth quarter as the markets surged following positive news about COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected ...
Partnership started to curb teacher shortages, increase diversity
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A new partnership has formed to increase the diversity and the number of “licensure-ready teachers” that complete the teacher preparatory programs through Nevada’s higher education system on an annual basis.

Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City, N ...
Dozens of bills head for passage as deadline nears
By Colton Lochhead &Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 150 pieces of legislation moved toward passage in the Legislature Tuesday ahead of deadline for action.