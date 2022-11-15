Cheers! Nevada tours will take visitors to Pahrump wineries, local sites

Brothels, unique destinations could be added as part of new tour group’s stops.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cheers! Nevada hasn’t officially started their guided tours yet but are hoping that Thanksgiving weekend will be their official start.

John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Owner Stefanie Kai Brant, with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and local business owners, has been busy creating guided tours that highlight Pahrump’s unique and diverse businesses, wineries, eateries and more.

With its ribbon cutting on Oct. 26, Cheers! Nevada became Pahrump’s one-and-only guided tour company.

Owner Stefanie Kai Brant, along with the assistance and support of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority and local business owners, has been busy creating guided tours that highlight Pahrump’s unique and diverse businesses, wineries, eateries and more.

Cheers! Nevada hasn’t officially started its guided tours yet — look to Thanksgiving weekend for their official start.

“We didn’t just come in and say, ‘Oh we’re going to start a tour.’ We wanted to work with the community and make sure everyone was on board with us,” Brant said. “The quality of the tours is very important to us.”

Brant has conducted 15 private, “test” tours so far to ensure the timing of the tours is adequate to showcase the “passion about what goes into their product and the quality of what they do.”

As she calls it, “liquid art” from the various wines, meads, ciders and beers from Pahrump’s local artisans.

Brant is developing “quality, curated tours,” not “public transportation,” so it’s not a “booze cruise,” as she says, but a fun, educational and all-inclusive experience with videos in the 14-passenger shuttle or seven-passenger luxury van that, “show information about each destination as we go along.”

Local sites such as Coffinwood and Death Valley Marketplace are also available on their Pahrump Town Tour.

In addition, “People have shown a lot of interest in touring the Chicken Ranch,” Brant said. “They have a lot of fun there and it’s exciting.” After polishing their local-market guided tours, Stefanie has plans for a Las Vegas micro-breweries tour in March 2023.

At the heart of her business, she explains, “The biggest motivation behind this tour company is community. We see a need for after-school programs. We want to give at least 10 percent of everything that comes in for youth art programs with the goal that other businesses will join as well to start supporting that.” As she puts it, it’s the “foundation” of her business and “it makes it enjoyable for us.”

You can book a tour with Cheers! Nevada on their website: www.cheersnevada.com