News

Cheers! Nevada tours will take visitors to Pahrump wineries, local sites

By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 15, 2022 - 10:50 am
 
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cheers! Nevada hasn’t officially started their guided tours yet but are hoping that Thanksgiving weekend will be their official start.
John Clausen/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Owner Stefanie Kai Brant, with the support of the Chamber of Commerce and local business owners, has been busy creating guided tours that highlight Pahrump’s unique and diverse businesses, wineries, eateries and more.

With its ribbon cutting on Oct. 26, Cheers! Nevada became Pahrump’s one-and-only guided tour company.

Owner Stefanie Kai Brant, along with the assistance and support of the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority and local business owners, has been busy creating guided tours that highlight Pahrump’s unique and diverse businesses, wineries, eateries and more.

Cheers! Nevada hasn’t officially started its guided tours yet — look to Thanksgiving weekend for their official start.

“We didn’t just come in and say, ‘Oh we’re going to start a tour.’ We wanted to work with the community and make sure everyone was on board with us,” Brant said. “The quality of the tours is very important to us.”

Brant has conducted 15 private, “test” tours so far to ensure the timing of the tours is adequate to showcase the “passion about what goes into their product and the quality of what they do.”

As she calls it, “liquid art” from the various wines, meads, ciders and beers from Pahrump’s local artisans.

Brant is developing “quality, curated tours,” not “public transportation,” so it’s not a “booze cruise,” as she says, but a fun, educational and all-inclusive experience with videos in the 14-passenger shuttle or seven-passenger luxury van that, “show information about each destination as we go along.”

Local sites such as Coffinwood and Death Valley Marketplace are also available on their Pahrump Town Tour.

In addition, “People have shown a lot of interest in touring the Chicken Ranch,” Brant said. “They have a lot of fun there and it’s exciting.” After polishing their local-market guided tours, Stefanie has plans for a Las Vegas micro-breweries tour in March 2023.

At the heart of her business, she explains, “The biggest motivation behind this tour company is community. We see a need for after-school programs. We want to give at least 10 percent of everything that comes in for youth art programs with the goal that other businesses will join as well to start supporting that.” As she puts it, it’s the “foundation” of her business and “it makes it enjoyable for us.”

You can book a tour with Cheers! Nevada on their website: www.cheersnevada.com

Nye County Detention Center Summer Graham
Woman with 5 kids in car
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman faces several counts of child endangerment after a traffic stop just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Lawsuit will aim to protect rare Nevada fish
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Once found at several locations in Fish Lake Valley in Esmeralda County, the Fish Lake Valley tui chub now survives only in a single isolated spring at a privately owned ranch.

Volunteers resume hand counting ballots in Nye County at the Valley Conference Center on Thursd ...
Supreme Court rejects another Nye hand counting lawsuit
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Supreme Court turned away the ACLU of Nevada, which sought to stop the post-election hand counting of Nye County ballots.

Nye County Detention Center Troy Laramore
NCSO: Drunk driver rear ends patrol car, head-butts deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man who was arrested for driving under the influence allegedly head-butted a deputy at Desert View Hospital, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers hosted a USO Show this past Saturd ...
PHOTOS: USO Show brings in thousands for vets’ food bank
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers took to the stage last Saturday night for a fabulous performance with a very special purpose at its heart, raising money to support the local Veterans Food Bank, and when all was said and done, thousands of dollars had been collected to help give back to those who have served.

Getty Images Feeding homebound veterans has now become a part of Nathan Adelson Hospice's missi ...
Hospice launches program to feed homebound veterans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Food Assistance Program will launch on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, and will be available to veterans living in Pahrump who are homebound, regardless of it they are a Nathan Adelson Hospice patient.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, left, and Deputy Sheriff Joe McGill. McGill is ahead in the v ...
McGill holding double-digit lead over Wehrly in Nye sheriff’s race
By Arthur Kane Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye Sheriff’s Deputy Joe McGill leads incumbent Sharon Wehrly with 63 percent of the votes so far. Wehrly’s two terms have been marred by several controversies revealed by the media.