The COVID-19 outbreak has been spreading across Nevada for the last several weeks. The current number of positive cases, though there are none in Nye County at the time of this writing, is 621.

Screenshot Pictured is screenshot of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services Office of Analytics' tracker of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been spreading across Nevada for the last several weeks. The current number of positive cases, though there are none in Nye County at the time of this writing, is 621.

For more information, head to tinyurl.com/r9q9d46