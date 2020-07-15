Extension’s summer series turns to bookkeeping matters

With small businesses scrambling to adapt amid COVID-19, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering a town hall this Wednesday where economic and business experts and small business owners will talk about the newest challenges small businesses are facing during this phase of the pandemic.

Courtesty of University of Nevada, Reno Extension The events are part of a free series of town halls and webinars for small businesses, “Coping With COVID-19,” being offered each week. The town halls begin with a presentation on a given topic, and then participants network with one another and drive the discussion. The webinars provide information on specific topics to help businesses plan strategically, adapt and succeed.

Extension is also presenting a webinar Friday on bookkeeping concepts and software to help small businesses with their current challenges and into the future.

For both the town hall and the webinar, there will be an English-language session and a Spanish-language session.

There will be a town hall at 9 a.m. for English speakers and 2 p.m. for Spanish speakers on Wednesday, July 15. Panelists for “Newest Small-Business Challenges, Post-COVID-19” will include Clark County community and economic development director Shani Coleman (9 a.m. session, Small Business Administration outreach/marketing specialist Alfredo Cedeno (2 p.m. session), Extension business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas and Extension research associate Mike Bindrup.

The webinar, “Bookkeeping Concepts and Software: The Importance of Having a Software” will be held 9 a.m. for English speakers and 11:30 a.m. for Spanish speakers Friday, July 17. Mendez, Salas and Bindrup will discuss the bookkeeping process; IRS resources and requirements for business owners; assets, liabilities and owner’s equity; creating and using a chart of accounts, and types of accounts and advantages and limitations of using a bookkeeping software.

“With COVID-19, each day seems to bring new information, and new challenges,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “We want to help our small businesses stay up to speed and provide a way for them to share what they have found to be working and support each other. We also want to provide them with practical business recommendations, such as using bookkeeping best practices and software, that will help them now and post-COVID-19.”

Both the town halls and the webinars usually run about an hour. To register for the July 15, 9 a.m., English-language town hall, go to tinyurl.com/ycry4ubr. For the July 15, 2 p.m., Spanish-language town hall, go to tinyurl.com/yb7zxtxf

For the July 17, 9 a.m., English-language webinar, go to: tinyurl.com/ybqtdh5b. For the July 17, 11:30 a.m., Spanish-language webinar, go to tinyurl.com/ybueewbw

For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev