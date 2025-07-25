HOME MEANS NEVADA: Pahrumpians preserve our pioneer past preparing patriotic ornaments for 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

PHOTOS: Residents of all ages gathered to dream, inspire and represent this Silver State that we call home.

If you were not able to attend, you can still be a part of this historic undertaking by creating your ornament. The deadline to submit ornaments is September 15, 2025. (Arley Rossmiller/U.S. Forest Service)

Patriotic Pahrump pride is reflected on a tree cookie ornaments that will decorate the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. (Arley Rossmiller/U.S. Forest Service)

The collection of 'tree cookie' ornaments made at Pahrump Community Library on July 21 reflects patriotic Pahrump pride. These ornaments will decorate the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on the West Front Lawn or one of its sixty companion trees. (Arley Rossmiller/U.S. Forest Service)

The Red Hat Society of Pahrump displays their creations at the Monday morning event at Pahrump Community Library. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Community Library, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, welcomed patrons of all ages to the 'Starry Skies to Neon Lights' themed event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The event began at 10 a.m. with 17 adults and 3 children. By 11 a.m. there were more than 45 crafters gathered in the newly renovated meeting room at Pahrump Community Library. The event was so well-attended that extra tables were needed. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Crafters decorated 'tree cookies' with paint, pom-poms and stencils to represent Pahrump on The People's Tree. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Made famous with the Tales with Pebbles reading program at Pahrump Community Library, local celebrity Diesel Dude adds some holiday sparkle to the all-ages ornament decorating event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

With a variety of materials provided by the U.S. Forest Service, all patrons had to bring was their holiday cheer. These wooden discs, called 'tree cookies', were decorated as ornaments that will hang on either The People's Tree or one of the 60 companion trees at the Capitol in December. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

U.S. Forest Service's Arley Rossmiller offered stencils, paint, markers, pinecones, pom-poms, construction paper and pipe cleaners for Pahrump Community Library patrons to decorate their ornaments for the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

After about an hour of creation, a special guest arrived to celebrate and participants lined up to snap selfies with Smokey Bear. Only YOU can prevent a bare People's Tree! (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Monday’s mildly warm and sunny morning, Pahrump Community Library’s doors opened with a whoosh of refreshingly chilled air. The scent of freshly-laid carpet and the sight of the newly-planned teen hangout area guided the eager group toward the meeting room where Christmas in July decorations dotted the counters and tabletops.

Dozens of burgundy chairs surrounded the plastic-draped tables, some lower than others, just for the kiddos. With canvas and plastic tarps protectively spread over the new carpet, the space felt readied to welcome community crafters of all ages who were invited to decorate ornaments for the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, which, for the first time, will come from our Silver State.

The library partnered with the U.S. Forest Service to bring this festive and patriotic celebration to Pahrump. USFS’ Arley Rossmiller kicked off the event with a slideshow presentation describing how each year a national forest is chosen to provide the holiday tree, and this year it will be Nevada’s very own Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

As she continued, murmurs of “Oh yay!” and “How cool!” and “Wow!” shivered through those gathered in attendance.

With a variety of materials provided by the U.S. Forest Service, all patrons had to bring was their holiday cheer. A warm sense of patriotic symbolism filled the room, as the crafters began to choose their artistic supplies.

Representing our Battle Born state, these two dozen early-arrival attendees selected from a colorful display of vibrant construction paper, markers, paint, hot glue guns, pom-poms, scissors, pipe cleaners, stencils and cotton balls to embellish pine cones and wooden discs called ‘tree cookies’ into festive holiday masterpieces.

Children, usually corralled to their own separate library space, mingled among the teens, adults and seniors, all concentrating on their creations. Hushed tones (it is a library) from each table conveyed a splinter of unique authenticity and Western pride. Just like the tree that will come from NV, these locals are sturdy, strong and resilient.

PVT reader and nine-year Pahrump resident Michelle Schlaht thinks America may be surprised that the Silver State was chosen this year. She jokes, “People think Nevada doesn’t have trees. They’ll ask, ‘What is it, a Joshua Tree?’”

‘It’s special to be a part of something bigger’

Half an hour into the event, another crew of enthusiastic kids arrived with parents in tow.

A polite youngster requested, “Can I please use your marker?” Another proudly exhibited the red and white pipe cleaners she twisted artfully into the shape of a candy cane.

Frances Taylor shared her experience of moving to Pahrump two years ago. She said participating in events like these make her feel like she’s part of the community. “This is a great way to meet people.”

“Something other than gambling,” a friend at the table quipped, sheepishly.

Frances continued, “I love Pahrump. I’ve only been here for two years but I just love the community and the genuine people in Nevada. It’s so much better than I thought [it would be] here. People are more engaged and want to listen.”

At a nearby table, a snippet of conversation: “It’s special to be a part of something bigger.” Jules Aver, a 25-year resident marveled that, “It’s incredible that we were chosen for such a great honor.”

An unexpected visitor

Diane Hamlin, a PVT reader who learned about the event from this series, talked about the significance of this endeavor while pulling apart a cottonball to stuff between the pointy ‘leaves’ of a pine cone to create a snowman.

“What an honor! How exciting is it that we have a say — to be seen — in Washington, D.C.? It’s an opportunity of a lifetime. It is historic! I’m hoping the children here can look back and say, ‘I did it! I made an ornament for the first Nevada Christmas Tree.’”

When asked if she feels events like these bind the community, this 8-year resident of Pahrump gestured at the crowd. “Look! Is this not together? All ages, from grandmas down to little ones. It gives us all a chance to be involved.”

As she continued decorating her pine cone, a visitor appeared at the doorway. She looked up, immediately recognizing her girlhood idol, Smokey Bear. “He was my hero. I have to give him a hug. I’ve just got to.” Diane was first in the long line beginning to form to take a turn meeting Smokey and posing for selfies.

By 11 a.m., dozens of ornaments rested on the shelf of finished masterpieces, ready to be packed and shipped to the Capitol by the September 15 deadline.

As the event began to wind down, reflections shifted to the significance of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Never again will it be the first time a tree is chosen from Nevada. Here, in this room, in our community, residents of all ages gathered to dream, inspire and represent this Silver State that we call home.

Still time to participate

If you were not able to attend, you can still be a part of this historic undertaking by creating your ornament using natural, recyclable and repurposed materials.

The U.S. Forest Service asks you not to use sharp materials that could pose a danger or interfere with tree lighting. Ornaments may not include commercial logos or be divisive or offensive. Ornaments cannot be returned.

The deadline to submit ornaments is September 15, 2025. Drop them off at any Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest office or mail them to: 2025 Capitol Christmas Tree Ornaments, 1536 South Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701.

As our NV tree begins the journey on its way to light up D.C., we invite you to follow along with western pride, wonder and awe of this historic tradition. Look for coverage over the next five months in the Pahrump Valley Times.

Jessica Sterling is editor of the Pahrump Valley Times.

In this series

Follow along with western pride, wonder and awe of this historic tradition as the Pahrump Valley Times brings you updates on the journey of The Peoples Tree from NV to DC.

August: Choosing (with pictures of the nominated trees)

October: Harvesting

November: Transporting

December: Lighting