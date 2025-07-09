JP: No bail for Anthony Aguilar, accused park shooter

“I think the risk to the community is great. There is a demonstrable risk of failure to appear.” — JP Vitto

Mari Ausiello, mother of victim Joey Perry, exits Pahrump Justice Court on Wednesday following the hearing that denied bail for Anthony Aguilar. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The atmosphere inside of Pahrump Justice Court was tense with emotion as accused murderer Anthony Aguilar entered the courtroom Wednesday morning for his first appearance following the July 5 shooting at Ian Deutch Memorial Park, which claimed the life of 22-year-old Joey Perry.

Arrayed in orange-and-white striped jail attire and shackled at both hands and feet, Aguilar showed little emotion when Pahrump Justice of the Peace Kirk Vitto announced there would be no bail in this case. In stark contrast, the mother of the victim, Mari Ausiello, was overcome by the decision, her voice trembling with tears as she reacted with a satisfied, “Yes!” before she, her family and supporters exited the courthouse.

Vitto began the pre-trial hearing by asking the Nye County District Attorney’s prosecution team what their stance in the matter of bail would be.

“Judge, at this time point in time I am asking that under NRS… that this defendant not be afforded any opportunity for bail,” prosecutors responded. “This is going to be an open murder charge, there will be a first-degree possibility on this case… This is a shooting that occurred in a private park, judge. While Movies in the Park was playing, with multiple individuals that were around, this defendant decided to pull out a glock and shoot the decedent.”

Prosecutors noted that there were bullet holes and shell casings found matching the ammunition located at Aguilar’s residence.

Aguilar’s defense, however, argued that it would be crucial to allow him to post bail so he could more easily take part in his own defense.

“Mr. Aguilar is young, he has had no failure to appears, no prior firearms arrests, no prior misdemeanor arrests,” the defense answered. “These are the most serious charges that can be levied against him and aiding in his own defense is critical.”

Vitto did not agree, telling the court, “I think the risk to the community is great. There is a demonstrable risk of failure to appear… As a result, Mr. Aguilar will be held without bail.”

Aguilar’s next court appearance is set for Tuesday, July 15 at 9 a.m. in Pahrump Justice Court Dept. A.