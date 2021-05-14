70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Local woman accused of stalking

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2021 - 12:06 am
 
Toni Boner
Toni Boner

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody following an extensive stalking investigation.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, Lt. Adam Tippetts said deputies opened the investigation into a reported temporary protective order violation on May 3, after it was alleged that the male victim was being stalked and receiving text messages from his ex-girlfriend.

“The male had a temporary protective order against the ex-girlfriend and the ex-girlfriend was arrested for violation of that protective order,” Tippetts explained. “The ex-girlfriend was adamant that she did not send the text messages in question, and that she was being set up by someone.”

The tides eventually turned a different way in the investigation.

Tippetts said the Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigators spent numerous hours conducting an in-depth electronic investigation that ultimately revealed that the individual who had allegedly assumed the ex-girlfriend’s identity, and was doing the stalking through electronic means, was identified as Toni Boner, 32, of Pahrump.

Boner was identified as the victim’s current girlfriend by authorities.

“Boner utilized a text messaging app allowing her to send messages from what appeared to be the ex-girlfriends phone number,” Tippetts said. “The stalking and text messaging has been ongoing since February. These text messages were ultimately what caused the victim to get the protective order against the ex-girlfriend.”

Impersonating victim’s ex-girlfriend

Tippetts went on to say when Boner was interviewed, she admitted that she was the person texting the victim and others, while pretending to be the victim’s ex-girlfriend.

Additionally, Boner admitted that she was pretending to be the ex-girlfriend because of jealousy and concerns about their prior relationship.

“The length Boner went to, to implicate the ex-girlfriend, was massive,” Tippetts said. “Boner was arrested and charged with obtaining and using the personal information of another to harm or impersonate a person, malicious prosecution, and aggravated stalking.”

A word from the sheriff

Tippetts also noted that Sheriff Sharon Wehrly wanted to remind everyone that all persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty.

“The standard of proof to justify an arrest is probable cause, which means the facts available at the time, would lead a reasonable person to believe more likely than not, that the person to be arrested, did commit the crime,” she said. “The standard of proof for a conviction in court, is beyond a reasonable doubt. This means a reasonable person can see no other explanation other than the person accused, did commit the crime. Officers make arrests based on probable cause, and the facts that are available at the time. It is the policy of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the moral obligation to thoroughly investigate all information available that might prove guilt as well as innocence. In this case, new information became available and the resulting investigation helped exonerate this victim. The district attorney has been advised to seek a dismissal of the allegations against the ex-girlfriend.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With additional signage placed at the vaccination venue, Se ...
Serenity Health’s vaccine effort underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Monday, May 3 was a big day for the owner and staff at Serenity Mental Health. After weeks of painstaking preparation, the health care company has now officially branched out into COVID-19 vaccine administration.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As detailed on a flyer for the event, there are several not ...
Pahrump Music Festival still accepting vendors, talent
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Lovers of music, art and creativity, those who revel in community gatherings, excitement and activity, mark the calendar for the first weekend in June because organizers of the Pahrump Music Festival are promising four days of fun that are sure to delight the ears, eyes and even the tastebuds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Recent brush fires have kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue ...
Brush fires continue to challenge fire crews
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As daytime temperatures continue to climb as summer approaches, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis recently spoke about the conditions which present numerous challenges for area firefighters.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center dining room was filled to near ca ...
Pahrump Senior Center reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There was a very odd occurrence at the Pahrump Senior Center on Monday, May 3.

 
Sales tax holiday proposed for guard members
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday touted the efforts undertaken during to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate its economic impacts on Nevada.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandi Matheny (R), veterans service offi ...
Beatty VFW honors VSO Brandi Matheny
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Brandi Matheny, of Pahrump, was recognized with a special award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Strozzi Post 12108 at their May 12 meeting.

Thinkstock "COVID-19 vaccines are a key step in slowing the spread of disease and ultimately ...
JIM WANG: Let’s get vaccinated: Why vaccination will protect you and the community
By Dr. Jim Wang Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

From state-wide lockdowns to mandatory health and safety measures, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we work, live and play, and unfortunately, has resulted in severe illness and death for many. Since January of 2020, there have been about 32 million reported cases of COVID-19 and about 570,000 total deaths from the virus in the United States. Specific populations of people are at higher risk of getting severely ill or dying from the virus. Among these are adults 65 or older, people with underlying health conditions and people with disabilities. In addition, people in vulnerable populations and some racial and ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Bar Rescue stops at the Pahrump VFW
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A popular cable television show that rehabs struggling bars made a stop in Pahrump.