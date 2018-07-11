Marijuana dispensary continues doing brisk business one year later

Marijuana dispensaries in the Silver State are still experiencing record high sales roughly one year and a few days after recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada on July 1, 2017.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Grove employee Tony Heilman waits to check-in customers at the dispensary. As a result, of recreational marijuana’s popularity over the past year, the Grove was forced to make a few changes regarding day to day operations, including a new ordering program, allowing recreational customers and patients to place their orders online.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Aside from marijuana buds, the Grove dispensary offers a variety of products including marijuana-infused edibles and pot smoking accessories at Pahrump's 1541 East Basin Avenue location.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Grove "Budtender" Kyle Patac works a transaction earlier this month. Manager Zach Wright said the dispensary is still experiencing record high sales, roughly one year after recreational marijuana became legal in Nevada, on July 1, 2017.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Scores of local residents await their turn to legally purchase marijuana when Pahrump's Grove dispensary opened their doors on July 1, 2017. Grove Manager Zachary Wright said the demand on that historic day even exceeded his expectations.

“We are busier than ever, both at our Las Vegas location and here in Pahrump,” said Manager Zach Wright. “With my Las Vegas location, on any given Thursday, we’ve got lines out the door. Sales are still exceeding my expectations because we get a bit busier during the summer months. I am seeing a lot more people driving through Death Valley to get here, and we are also seeing a lot more foreign tourists who are coming to the Pahrump location.”

It seems that Wright is not just blowing smoke.

A Nevada Department of Taxation news release dated June 28 of this year stated that through the first 10 months of the fiscal year, which ended March 31, total taxable sales for marijuana and marijuana-related goods for medical or recreational purposes in the Silver State were up $1.96 billion from the same period a year ago, while over the same period, marijuana-related sales were up to more than $338 million.

Adapting to demand

As a result of recreational marijuana’s popularity over the past year, Wright said he was forced to make a few changes regarding day-to-day operations at the Grove over the past year, including the implementation of a new online ordering program, which when up and running, will allow recreational customers and patients to place their orders online.

A dedicated checkout line at the Grove has also been established to fast-track medical marijuana patients.

“We are implementing a lot of cool things on the compliance side, and we are also trying to get patients on the medical marijuana side in and out faster,” he noted. “I know a lot of our medical patients wanted preference and we want to give that to them. Once they are checked in, they are brought onto the sales floor where they are automatically in line and their order is ready to go. In other words, we can expedite your ordering process and give you priority over everyone else.”

Time of the season

Another issue Wright is addressing is a shortage of product from time to time.

“It’s a good problem to have, but it’s a problem that I don’t want to have,” he said. “Our sales demographic is also changing a little bit. It’s kind of cool to see how the different seasons create different levels of sales here in Southern Nevada.”

At present, the Grove is Pahrump’s sole dispensary.

Wright said there’s a good chance the valley will open a second location, in the not-too-distant future.

“The dispensaries can probably start to apply for an additional license within the next month or so, to open additional locations,” he said. “We will not know the outcome of who gets chosen for those licenses around December or so. It would be a great Christmas gift if we were able to get an additional license or two.”

Making local history

One year ago this week, Pahrump resident Bobbi Jo Clarity was the first person in Pahrump to make a recreational marijuana purchase at the Pahrump dispensary.

Though the Grove opened its doors at 9 a.m., Clarity said she arrived between 5:30 and 6 a.m.

Among the items Clarity purchased were pre-rolled joints and a few edible products.

“I was actually the first in the door to purchase recreational marijuana,” she said at the time. “The medical patients got to go in first and everyone cheered as soon as I walked in. It was very cool. The experience was really, really wonderful. Everyone was so nice and offering up valuable information and asking what I was looking for. They did not make you feel ignorant for not knowing anything.”

Medicate and educate

Wright, meanwhile, said he encourages anyone who wants to learn more about both medical and recreational marijuana to visit the Grove’s website and location.

“If you’re not familiar with us, we encourage you to come on by and check out what the experience is like,” he said. “I continually hear people say that we are one of the best, if not the best dispensary in Nevada, including both of our locations in Pahrump and Las Vegas.”

On a ballot measure, during the November 2016 general election, 55 percent of Nevada’s voting population approved the use of recreational marijuana.

On the horizon

During a special event at the Grove back in March of this year, Wright actually made a prediction about which state he believes will be the next to legalize recreational marijuana.

He named three states on his short list.

“No. 1 is Idaho,” he said. “Arizona is next and I’d like to say Florida after that. I would bet money on Arizona for sure.”

The Grove in Pahrump is at 1541 East Basin Ave.

Business hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 7 days a week.

The Las Vegas Grove dispensary, open 24 hours a day, is at 4647 Swenson St., right across from the Thomas &Mack Center.

