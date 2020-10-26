46°F
News

Multiple schools in Pahrump affected by COVID-19

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 25, 2020 - 10:52 pm
 
Updated October 28, 2020 - 4:00 am

Multiple schools within the Nye County School District, across the county, were affected by COVID-19 in recent weeks.

According to the school district, over the last weekend in Tonopah, “we had four different students’ parent test positive for COVID-19.”

According to the district, 12 students were exposed to the positive parents.

“We also had one staff member at JG Johnson and one staff member at Pathways test positive,” emailed information from the school district stated. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are moving the instruction for Tonopah and JG Johnson to 100% online for this week.”

The district is planning to reevaluate the situation on Thursday to determine if all Tonopah students, and those at other schools affected, can return to classrooms on Nov. 2.

The Nye County School District also confirmed earlier this month that a staff member tested positive at Floyd Elementary, the second school employee within the district known to test positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Students that have been quarantining are scheduled to return to classes on Monday.

PVHS has also announced a positive case at the high school in a letter addressed to families on Wednesday, Oct 21.

Tonopah returns to virtual

This is the second time Tonopah Schools have returned to virtual classes since returning to in-person instruction.

In mid-September, multiple students and staff had called in for “illness-related symptoms,” according to an email sent to parents at that time.

In a statement at that time, the district said, “Tonopah Principal Melinda Jeffery and Superintendent Dr. Shillingburg are transferring the education of students from in-person to distance learning as a precaution due to the number of students and staff who have called in ill. No positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported for Tonopah Schools.”

Contact Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@tonopahtimes.com

PVHS by Jeffrey Meehan on Scribd

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

