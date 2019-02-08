Nevada attorney general wants of ticket reseller, events scam

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Recently, event-related scams are on the rise, and Nevada’s popularity as a tourist destination makes it a prime target for selling fake events and counterfeit tickets, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's office said.

Before purchasing tickets for an event advertised online, consumers should research the company purportedly hosting the event, the Nevada Attorney General's Office reports.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford warns consumers to be alert when purchasing tickets from a reseller or for events advertised online.

“My office strives to protect every Nevadan from scammers,” Ford said in a statement last week. “I encourage consumers to think carefully about any opportunity that sounds too good to be true. If you notice suspicious activity or fall victim to a ticket reseller or event scam, my office wants to hear from you.”

Scammers use social media platforms and websites that appear legitimate to advertise events that they never intend to host. Generally, these events are advertised on the Internet and through social media as a cultural festival, running event, or food carnival, complete with a description of the event, its date, time and venue. Attendees are often offered the option of purchasing tickets that are printable at home, and on the day of the event, arrive at the supposed venue only to realize they have been scammed. Purchasers are left with a useless ticket and without any option of a refund.

Recognizing a scam is the first step to avoid being victimized. Before purchasing tickets for an event advertised online, consumers should research the company purportedly hosting the event. Conduct an Internet search to determine if the company has put on any events in the past and to review consumer comments.

Pay close attention to whether consumers have posted complaints about not receiving refunds or attending an event that did not exist or was less than advertised. If the event is only advertised on social media, look for links to an independent website or event phone number. Be wary of first-time events that require you to purchase tickets only in advance.

With the vast number of high-profile shows and sporting events in Nevada, consumers should also be wary of counterfeit or duplicate tickets.

Counterfeit tickets are not always easy to spot. As with fake events, consumers should also take care to do research before purchasing tickets for events from a non-primary vendor.

Consumers who believe they have been a victim of a fake event or counterfeit ticket scam may file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General on the web at ag.nv.gov/Complaints/File_Complaint