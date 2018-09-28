Nevada is home to a ‘foreign’ nation

Individuals and families in the Silver State looking to travel to a foreign land need not worry about expensive airfare, passports or learning the basics of a particular native language.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Molossian Postal, Telegraph and Telephone Service provides postal, telegraph and telephone services to the small population within the Republic of Molossia. The services however, do not yet connect with equivalent agencies outside of the republic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Republic of Molossia according to “His Excellency,” President Kevin Baugh, is indeed a real independent nation, within the territory of the United States, not unlike the Navajo Native American Nation. The name Molossia is actually an adaptation of the Hawaiian word “Maluhia,” meaning “peace and serenity.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Molossia's Peace Pole is a monument displaying the message and prayer "May Peace Prevail on Earth," on each of its four sides, in eight different languages. The President said there are more than 200,000 Peace Poles in 180 countries all over the world dedicated as monuments to peace. "They serve as constant reminders for us to visualize and pray for world peace."

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times His Excellency, President Baugh, who is also Admiral of the Molossian Navy said his goal is to explore watery places that dot the western landscape like gems in the sand. "There are actually quite a few lakes and reservoirs throughout the western desert, and we have set our sights to explore as many as possible." In addition, President Baugh said his Navy stands ready to defend Molossia whenever necessary, through the means of his valiant Naval Infantry.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A border sign points to the Republic of Molossia, a self-described sovereign nation is 11.3 acres of territory just east of Reno, Nevada near the community of Dayton. The tourist destination and republic established in 1977, is a mere six hour drive from Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Republic of Molossia's famed welcome sign is always a favorite photo op for visitors. Among the many attractions of the republic, include Molossia's Tiki Hut Bar and Grill, the Bank of Molossia and the Molossian Salt Mine where actual Molossian "Prisoner's Pride Salt" can be purchased.

Moreover, those who long for a destination teeming with peace, serenity, and culture can take a relatively short drive to the Republic of Molossia.

Additionally, the self-proclaimed sovereign nation and tourist attraction is 11.3 acres of territory just east of Reno near the community of Dayton, a mere six-hour drive from Pahrump.

Profiles of the country and its leader have been featured on CNN and NBC’s Today Show.

The Leader

It can best be described as a tiny enclave in Nevada, with a second and third enclave in Southern and Northern California.

“We exercise sovereignty over our own territory, and have our own laws, customs and land,” the president said. “Although we recognize the power and authority of the neighboring United States, we assert our right to self-determination, which are the rights that all peoples have.”

The Republic of Molossia was actually founded by his excellency, along with an individual named James Spielman on May 26, 1977.

Prior to that date, the region was known as the Grand Republic of Vuldstein, where Spielman was declared King James I, while Baugh held the prime minister post.

The president noted that at present, his republic is not averse to maintaining diplomatic relations with the United States.

“As a sovereign nation, Molossia exercises its right to interact with the nations of the world,” his excellency noted. “We welcome informal, friendly dialogue between our nation and other countries. Formal diplomatic relations, however, are something we no longer entertain.”

Advance notice required for visits

As far as visiting Molossia, his excellency said visas are not required, but you must contact the republic prior to just dropping in.

“We look forward to your visit, but you must contact us in advance, via email or snail mail,” President Baugh advised. “Please do not come here unannounced. This is our home as well as our nation and we may not be available to receive you. Visitors cannot tour the nation unescorted, because it is also our home. If you bring along your passport, we will gladly stamp it.”

Those who do receive prior permission to visit Molossia will no doubt get a firsthand look at its rich culture and heritage, including the iconic “Peace Pole” and “The Tower of the Winds,” along with dozens more features.

Its national sport is known as “Molossian Broomball.”

At maximum capacity

As far as becoming a resident of the republic, his excellency dismissed the notion.

“You can’t,” the president noted. “Full residency in Molossia is a requirement of citizenship, and new residents are not allowed. There simply isn’t room in our tiny nation.”

Regarding the payment of U.S. taxes, his excellency said the republic offers up its fair share.

“We actually contribute an equivalent amount of foreign aid to the United States, to help support their nation,” he noted. “They need it. Have you seen their roads?”

Additionally, President Baugh made certain that Molossians are all good, respectful, law-abiding citizens of the republic, and beyond.

“We observe the laws of our neighbor nation, the United States as well,” he said. “Though we are a sovereign nation, we are in no way related to the “Sovereign Citizen” movement in the U.S.”

Petite Populace

As with any nation, populations tend to fluctuate.

As stated on its social media page, at last count, the total population in Molossia stood at 34, that being 30 humans and four dogs.

His excellency also noted that there is no state-recognized religion in his republic.

“Religious affiliation is an individual choice, and is protected by law,” he noted. “Religious interference in politics is prohibited though.”

To protect and serve

As far as Molossia’s laws and decrees are concerned, his excellency said that its citizens are required to serve in its, um, military.

“We tried having an army, but the U.S. Olympic Committee used it against us,” his excellency said. “We tried having an air force, but the plane never flew and it was too small to fit anyone inside. So here, in the depths of the desert, we have created the Molossian Navy. There are actually quite a few lakes and reservoirs in the western desert. In addition, our Navy stands ready to defend Molossia whenever necessary, through the means of our valiant Naval Infantry.”

The issue of capital punishment in the Republic of Molossia, was yet another topic the president addressed.

“The death penalty does exist, but not really, because with so few citizens here, who would we shoot?” his excellency queried. “The government writes the newspaper, so there’s no need for censorship. On the issue of homosexual rights, no one has rights over anyone else. Gay rights are not special rights, because every citizen has the same rights regarding marriage, or partnering.”

As space is limited in this publication, examining every detail related to the Republic of Molossia would be impractical.

Hello, goodbye

Thus, his excellency urges those who are interested in touring the republic in person, to do so, but with one caveat.

“The size of our nation prohibits all but a short visit,” the president said. “While there are things to see and do in Molossia, our nation is not a major tourist attraction. Plan to spend only about an hour touring. There is plenty to do in the surrounding area to occupy you after your visit and make your trip worthwhile.”

The final tour this year is scheduled for Oct. 13.

You may RSVP your visit, along with the number of visitors to mininfo@molossia.org.

Much more information, images and even souvenirs are available online at the Republic of Molossia official website at www.molossia.org

