Nye County issues emergency deceleration related to storm recovery
A declaration of local emergency was issued by Nye County on Tuesday.
A declaration of local emergency was issued by Nye County on Tuesday.
Nye County Manager Tim Sutton issued the declaration as a first step in seeking assistance and reimbursement from the state and federal partners due to the storm damage in Pahrump, according to a release the county.
According to Nye County, 1.85 inches of rainfall came from the storms with the bulk of it falling in an hour-and-a-half period on Monday.
The Nye County Board of County Commissioners will take up the declaration on Aug. 3 for ratification.
To view the declaration, head to https://nyecounty.net/…/Declaration-of-Existence-of…
Photo Courtesy of Nye County Sheriff’s Office
Contact Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com