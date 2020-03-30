57°F
News

Nye reports 7 new COVID-19 cases in Pahrump on Saturday

Staff Report
March 30, 2020 - 9:49 am
 
Updated April 17, 2020 - 10:09 am

UPDATED: Sunday, April 19, 10:30 a.m.

Nye County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Pahrump on its online tracker on Saturday. With the new patients, Nye County now has 28 confirmed cases, with two people marked as recovered by the state.

Pahrump has 22 reported cases of COVID-19 with one person marked as recovered by the state.

The new COVID-19 cases in Pahrump equates to 15 new patients within a seven-day period.

Nye’s online tracker showed a total of seven COVID-19 cases on Sunday, April 10. That number jumped to 12 by Monday, and the county reported more cases throughout the week, which ended with 15 positive cases by Friday. Then seven more positive cases were reported on Saturday with one case being an employee at the Nye County Detention Center.

In northern Nye County, Tonopah had its first reported case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 6 with three more reported cases since Monday, April 13.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been spreading across Nevada for the last several weeks. The number of positive cases in the state, at the time of this writing, is 3,728. The number of deaths in the state is 155, according to the data.

For more information, head to tinyurl.com/r9q9d46

Nye County has 26 active cases of COVID-19. The number of patients includes 21 in Pahrump and one in Amargosa Valley and four in Tonopah.

Two people have have been marked as recovered by the state, one in Pahrump and one in Beatty, according to the county. According to Nye County’s online tracker, approximately 540 tests have been reported to Nye.

For information on data for Nye County, head to https://www.nyecounty.net/1066/Coronavirus-COVID-19-Information

Gov. Steve Sisolak, government officials across the nation and some health experts have reported a shortage in the number of test kits needed for COVID-19.

According to information from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, 742,442 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with 67,052 people recovered and 40,585 have died from the virus in the U.S.

For more, head to https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

According to Johns Hopkins, nearly 2.4 million people have been infected with the virus in nearly 200 countries and over 164,000 people have died globally.

